4 classical kitchens to aspire to

There are few things so comforting and aesthetically pleasing as a classical kitchen. We all know these beauties—traditional style kitchen that seem to come right out of a country style decor magazine. Marked by intricate details, antique details, and decorative moldings, these types of kitchen remain familiar favorites, regardless of the era. Craftsmanship and a love for ornamentation are definitely key points in any such design.

Today, we delve into the world of the classical/ traditional kitchen, with 4 breathtaking examples from German-based designers, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GMBH. These kitchens are all defined by an elegant design style with fine details, nostalgic features and ample space for all culinary activities. We have no doubt that you will love the immersion in the world of traditional kitchens as much as we did. So join us now to traverse the realm of luxury kitchens, and be prepared to be inspired!