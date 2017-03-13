Your browser is out-of-date.

4 classical kitchens to aspire to

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
There are few things so comforting and aesthetically pleasing as a classical kitchen. We all know these beauties—traditional style kitchen that seem to come right out of a country style decor magazine. Marked by intricate details, antique details, and decorative moldings, these types of kitchen remain familiar favorites, regardless of the era. Craftsmanship and a love for ornamentation are definitely key points in any such design. 

Today, we delve into the world of the classical/ traditional kitchen, with 4 breathtaking examples from German-based designers, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GMBH. These kitchens are all defined by an elegant design style with fine details, nostalgic features and ample space for all culinary activities. We have no doubt that you will love the immersion in the world of traditional kitchens as much as we did. So join us now to traverse the realm of luxury kitchens, and be prepared to be inspired! 

1. Bright and light.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
First up, we have this gorgeous white, classical kitchen full of natural and complementary light. Doesn't it just look magnificent?! From the pristine white floor tiles to the whitewashed wooden furniture and the white ceiling, this kitchen is a clean slate with style. Filled with finely detailed furniture and cabinetry, the look is completed for a perfect traditional kitchen. 

Just take a look at the images below that to confirm this culinary haven's superiority…

Sufficient storage.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Custom range.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Top-notch cabinetry.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Delightful breakfast nook.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Dining room to boot.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
2. Farmhouse inspiration.

Romantisch Wohnen..., Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
The next kitchen from the same designers is also a classic example, but this time things get a little warmer with a farmhouse kitchen inspired look. The space is decked in warm beiges and browns, giving it a feeling of comfort and hospitality. To accompany this look, the features are a little more traditional and reminiscent of older kitchen models. 

Regardless of this nostalgic inspiration, however, we can also see modernism strongly incorporated into the design in some of the features and appliances. Take a look for yourself to see how this look is accomplished.

Modern finishes.

Romantisch Wohnen..., Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Neutral colors and delicate florals.

Romantisch Wohnen..., Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Country charm.

Romantisch Wohnen..., Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
3. A more functional option.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Here we have an option thata retains all those finer details and traditional inspiration, but is geared to be a more functional option that can be utilised just as well in smalle homes. As you will see in looking at the pictures you'll find below, this kitchen is designed around a galley layout, that will work perfectly in small spaces. In addition, it has plenty of storage space, both in terms of cabinet or drawers, as well as in open space on counters and shelves. 

Terracotta and beige.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Quartz countertops.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Galley layout.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Several sections.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Leisurely nook.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Cheerful breakfast bar.

Traumhaftes Feriendomizil in den Bergen, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
4. Rustic ideal.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
The last kitchen on our list is spacious and comforting, sporting a rustic deesign style that is sure to warm the coldest of hearts. In looking at this kitchen space, you are willing to bet that everyone feel like coming home to a place where you know your needs and heart's desires will be met. The generous space of this kitchen along with its rustic features combine into a culinary dream.

Ample use of wood.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Plenty of space.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Large windows for plenty of natural light.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Wooden ceiling beams.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Charming table.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Details.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
If you're looking to bring an element of elegance and timeless style to your kitchen, you won't go wrong with classic designs like these.

Now, if you were inspired by one of the features in these kitchens,the breakfast bar, take a look at these stylish options that will suit just about any home. 

What do you like most about traditional style kitchens?

