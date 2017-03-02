Your browser is out-of-date.

6 gorgeous houses with inspiring interiors

Justwords Justwords
Truro Modern Beach House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t want to live in a bright, beautiful and practical home? Which is why, we are constantly looking for design and decor ideas from different parts of the world. Today, we bring you 6 elegant and smartly-planned houses by the architects at Zero Energy Design, which are very energy-efficient, well-insulated and ventilated, and comfortable as well. While some of these residences are large and lavish, others are small but stunning. Eco-friendly or healthy materials, abundant glazing, green construction and breathable interiors make these homes irresistible. Space has been cleverly utilized for storage and trendy furniture and refreshing colors also add to the attraction of these properties.

1. Energy-efficient and picturesque.

Passive House Retreat, south elevation ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Wood Wood effect Passive House
ZeroEnergy Design

Passive House Retreat, south elevation

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

With an area of 1200 ft², the Passive House Retreat in Rhode Island is a stylish vacation getaway which consumes very little energy. Equipped with a gabled grey roof, wood-clad exterior walls, and plentiful glass windows, this simple house wows with its neatness and modernism.

Fiber cement panels, east elevation ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Red fiber cement panels,passive house
ZeroEnergy Design

Fiber cement panels, east elevation

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The eastern side of the building wows with a bold red look, which adds color and life to the structure.

Living ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room Red living room,passive house
ZeroEnergy Design

Living

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

A bold red feature wall and quirky artworks jazz up the living space as well. Cozy and fashionable furniture promises comfort and peace.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Red Passive House,kitchen
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The smart open kitchen has been livened up with red too, and features a large island for prepping, plating etc. Sleek cabinets, modern appliances and a practical niche for the high-end fridge are some clever touches.

Dining ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room White passive solar gain
ZeroEnergy Design

Dining

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Flanked by stylish chairs on one side and a sleek, long window seat on the other, the dining table is apt for hosting friends and family. Sunlight and colorful flowers make this a happy place.

Bedroom ZeroEnergy Design Modern Bedroom Turquoise
ZeroEnergy Design

Bedroom

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Soft shades of blue combine with bright white for a relaxing and peaceful ambiance in this bedroom. Large windows bring in the sun and wow with green views as well.

2. 2600 ft² of soothing charm.

Southern elevation with solar electric system ZeroEnergy Design Classic style houses White solar electric
ZeroEnergy Design

Southern elevation with solar electric system

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Situated in Margate City, New Jersey, this beautiful property called Resilient Residence is traditional yet modern on the outside. Wood painted in white makes the house appear large and elegant, while numerous glass windows allow sunlight to enter the home. Lush surroundings contrast the building nicely.

Front porch ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses White pergola
ZeroEnergy Design

Front porch

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

A gazebo-style structure stylishly shades the spacious porch and the trendy glass entrance. Wooden planters on the right of the entrance and white chairs make this spot perfect for relaxation and recreation.

Living & Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room White living room
ZeroEnergy Design

Living & Kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Soothing colors like beige, white and wood make the open plan living space very cozy and serene. Sleek, trendy furniture and ample natural light add to the appeal.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen White kitchen,induction,stainless countertop
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Equipped with numerous and smooth, minimal drawers, the white and wooden kitchen is ideal for cooking happy meals. The large island has inbuilt storage, while glass windows keep the space flooded with sunlight.

Dining ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room White
ZeroEnergy Design

Dining

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

A sleek wooden table and stylish white chairs offer ample seating in the sun-kissed dining space. Massive glass windows also allow refreshing views of the garden.

3. A traditional yet modern farmhouse.

Certified Passive House ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Wood Wood effect Passive House,solar thermal
ZeroEnergy Design

Certified Passive House

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

This 2700 ft² farmhouse in Vermont features prefabricated exterior walls and traditional gabled roofs. But the eco-friendly materials used, airtight construction, durable designs, triple-glazed windows, and energy-efficient appliances give it all a modern finish. The lush vegetation surrounding the house accentuates its suburban setting.

Entry Mudroom ZeroEnergy Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White mudroom
ZeroEnergy Design

Entry Mudroom

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The entryway with its glass door and white walls look bright and welcoming, while sleek wooden benches and a coat rack take care of storage needs.

Living & Dining ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room Wood Wood effect
ZeroEnergy Design

Living & Dining

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Large glass windows allow the open plan living area to overlook the outdoors, besides filling it with sunlight. Trendy furniture in dark hues contrasts the soothing white and wooden environment, while an elegant fireplace offers warmth.

Kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Wood effect
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The open plan kitchen opposite the living space is mostly done up in white and features ample shelves and niches for storage.

Bedroom ZeroEnergy Design Modern Bedroom Green
ZeroEnergy Design

Bedroom

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Sober colors like white, wood and grey ensure relaxation in the bedroom while pink and red lend spice. The massive window connects this space with nature beautifully.

4. Contemporary yet nature-friendly.

Super-insulated modern green home ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey green home,fiber cement,triple pane windows,curtainwall
ZeroEnergy Design

Super-insulated modern green home

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

In Boston, we chanced upon this modern and stylish house built for multiple generations. Surrounded by luxurious greenery, the house features abundant glazing and sophisticated designs which make living here comfortable as well as nature-friendly.

Modern home entry with acrylic awning for weather protection ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey entry,fiber cement,cedar siding,triple pane windows,curtainwall
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern home entry with acrylic awning for weather protection

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The trendy entrance is itself rendered in glass and flanked by transparent glass windows too. Paired with elegant shades of grey, this creates a very open and welcoming ambiance for guests.

Light-filled stairs & home office ZeroEnergy Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ZeroEnergy Design

Light-filled stairs & home office

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Transparent glass balustrades and translucent acrylic steps make this staircase a stunner. Coupled with white walls and windows at each landing, this structure looks bright and open.

Open concept living area with grand piano ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Open concept living area with grand piano

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Floor to ceiling glass windows and lavish use of white make this living area bright, refreshing and inviting. The piano and vibrant rugs add visual depth.

Modern floating kitchen with glass backsplash ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern floating kitchen with glass backsplash

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Large glass windows flood this white and open kitchen with cheer and positive energy, while the rugs lend color. Wall-mounted cabinets ensure the least wastage of floor area.

5. A pretty home for an artistic family.

Green Roof & Solar Panels ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Orange
ZeroEnergy Design

Green Roof & Solar Panels

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Despite a very modest area of 200 ft², this charming house in Orleans belongs to a family which adores art and hence colors. Natural materials and fashionable designs rule its interiors and exteriors, while dense vegetation surrounds it for a peaceful appearance. Solar panels on the roof and large glass windows indicate how keen the owners are about harvesting sun’s energy.

Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Red
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

A pebbled driveway, glass main door, vivid shades of orange, and warm wooden touches make the approach very attractive.

Open concept living space ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room White
ZeroEnergy Design

Open concept living space

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Bright white walls and large windows ensure a sunny and airy feel inside the house, while modern furniture in sober hues soothes the eye.

Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Brown
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Wood and white is the theme of the trendy open kitchen with its sleek bar counter, neat cabinets and customized niche for the fridge. Potted greens and a large window make for refreshing touches.

Kitchen wine storage and dining area ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen wine storage and dining area

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

We love how one side of the kitchen counter has been reserved for organizing wine bottles. The space near the sunny window accommodates a pretty white dining arrangement, a vintage style wooden bureau and a painting.

6. The beach house of your dreams.

Modern beach house exterior ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern beach house exterior

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Environment-friendly and sustainable, this 660 ft² beach house in Truro is the perfect holiday destination for the entire family. It is super-insulated and features lavish amounts of glazing on the west so that the inhabitants can enjoy breathtaking views of the sea and sunsets. After dark, the golden interior lights shine through the glass, creating a magical effect.

Modern beach house in the dunes ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern beach house in the dunes

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

From this angle, you can appreciate the ultramodern lines and angles of the residence and its proximity to the sea. The house comprises of spacious living and sleeping quarters and is set against a grassy and hilly landscape.

Solar electric system ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Solar electric system

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The presence of solar panels on the roof indicates that the family banks on solar power for executing regular chores even during blackouts.

Vaulted modern living room ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Vaulted modern living room

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Floor to ceiling glass windows on two sides visually open up the large living area to the refreshing outdoors. Sleek but cozy sofas welcome you to sink in, while the wall on the left features niches for organizing books.

Modern dining room ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern dining room

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Lavish glazing also allows the diners to enjoy stunning sea views, while sunlight fills the space with hope. A long table and sleek chairs make mealtimes pleasurable.

Modern kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen White
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern kitchen

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Done up in light-hued wood and white, this spacious open kitchen is very functional with its inbuilt cabinets, ultramodern appliances, and cutting-edge pendant lamps. The long counter acts as the bar and features inbuilt shelves for storing cookbooks and kitchen essentials.

Here’s another story - 10 beautiful wooden homes

10 rustic kitchens full of personality
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

