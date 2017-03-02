6 gorgeous houses with inspiring interiors

Who doesn’t want to live in a bright, beautiful and practical home? Which is why, we are constantly looking for design and decor ideas from different parts of the world. Today, we bring you 6 elegant and smartly-planned houses by the architects at Zero Energy Design, which are very energy-efficient, well-insulated and ventilated, and comfortable as well. While some of these residences are large and lavish, others are small but stunning. Eco-friendly or healthy materials, abundant glazing, green construction and breathable interiors make these homes irresistible. Space has been cleverly utilized for storage and trendy furniture and refreshing colors also add to the attraction of these properties.