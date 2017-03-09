A beautiful wooden house filled with simplicity and warmth

A neat and warm wooden house in the countryside is often the fondest dream of those who want to escape the bustle of city life. So, if you are one of them, we have a very charming project for you today. The joiners at KULOĞLU ORMAN ÜRÜNLERI bring you a simple yet stylish wooden residence surrounded by a lush green lawn. Done up entirely in wood, the home’s interiors are simple yet modern, practical and cozy. Minimally furnished spaces allow you to soak in the warmth of wood, while glass windows add style and bring in sunlight. The color palette is quite simple, earthy and perfect for those who wish to connect with nature.
When viewed from the side, the residence wows with its rich wooden tones, dark roof and stylish white elements which pop up now and then. Glass lends a contemporary feel to the building, while the lush green grass complements the rustic charm of wood nicely.
The stylishly juxtaposed and sloping roof lends oodles of elegance to this house. White and wooden hues join hands to create a sense of homeliness, warmth and quaintness. Large glass windows ensure ventilation as well as allow sunlight to flood the interiors. The porch with its neat white railing is spacious enough for refreshing evening chats, sunbathing or simply lazing around.
Wood on all the walls, floor and ceiling make the living area cozy, warm and inviting. The large glass windows are screened with sheer drapes to control the amount of sunlight entering the space. A sleek white and grey couch, a minimalist coffee table and a small bright rug are the only furniture pieces here, making this a very breathable space.
The tall, sleek and elegant fireplace not only adds warmth to the living area, but also character. A couple of trendy chairs set between the fireplace and the sliding glass doors allow you to enjoy maximum warmth during winters.
Rendered in wood and white, the open kitchen features smooth and trendy cabinets and ample countertop space for washing, prepping and more. The breakfast arrangement is very contemporary and combines wood with glass and steel for a unique look. A small fridge takes care of the simple needs the inhabitants have.
The sloping roof of the house had made it possible for the professionals to create a loft-like space right above the kitchen. Equipped with a neat white railing, this space can be used to store things or even sleep when there are guests over. Large glass windows flood the kitchen with light and also prevent the loft from feeling cramped.
Natural wooden paneling and modern white sanitary wares make the bathroom a very soothing, warm and convenient space. Sliding glass doors separate the shower tray from the rest of the bathroom, while a wall-mounted cabinet above the sink helps in storing toiletries.
