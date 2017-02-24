8 homes with stunning water views

Whether it is ocean, lake or pond, there is a calmness and serenity that only a body of water can provide. Since the dawn of architecture, homes have been built close to these soothing natural features, both for practical and aesthetic reasons. Providing sustenance to the earth and food for the soul, we are drawn to water like moths to a flame.
Today we would like to celebrate the great tradition of living near bodies of water, by taking a look at a few great homes constructed with a view of these beautiful natural phenomena. These 8 stunning pieces of architecture are sure to get you in the mood to take a holiday by the ocean or a trip down to the lake, if not convincing you to pack up and move there all together!
Join us now for a look at homes with water views, you will surely not be disappointed!
Defined by sharp angles and plenty of glass, this home is enough to look at on its own, but it is also next to the pristine ocean!
Our next featured home is toned-down and simple, reflecting the stoicism of the lake on which it is situated.
This mansion of a home has unbelievably impressive views from right next to the white beach.
In the greenery of a lush hill, this riverside home sure looks attractive!
Situated next to a small yet charming pond, this house was built to admire the natural surroundings.
From the living room of this tropically-inspired home, we can see the ocean in the far distance, but also a pond much closer. Such a double-feature is a great treat.
The pond next to this traditional house contains a lighted water feature—sure to inspire romance and creativity!
Lastly, we make our way onto the balcony of this modern house, which has a magnificent view of the sea. As if these serene surroundings were not enough, the house also consists of top-noch materials that are rustic and charming.
