8 homes with stunning water views

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Elegant yet understated home with central elliptical space lit from above, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Whether it is ocean, lake or pond, there is a calmness and serenity that only a body of water can provide. Since the dawn of architecture, homes have been built close to these soothing natural features, both for practical and aesthetic reasons. Providing sustenance to the earth and food for the soul, we are drawn to water like moths to a flame. 

Today we would like to celebrate the great tradition of living near bodies of water, by taking a look at a few great homes constructed with a view of these beautiful natural phenomena. These 8 stunning pieces of architecture are sure to get you in the mood to take a holiday by the ocean or a trip down to the lake, if not convincing you to pack up and move there all together!

Join us now for a look at homes with water views, you will surely not be disappointed!

1. Postmodernism by the ocean.

Modern beach house in the dunes ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern beach house in the dunes

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Defined by sharp angles and plenty of glass, this home is enough to look at on its own, but it is also next to the pristine ocean!

2. The calmness of the lake.

Horizontal-Schiebe-Wand SF 40 H-S-W, SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH

SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH
SUNFLEX Aluminiumsysteme GmbH

Our next featured home is toned-down and simple, reflecting the stoicism of the lake on which it is situated. 

3. Unbelievable beaches.

Elegant yet understated home with central elliptical space lit from above, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Elegant yet understated home with central elliptical space lit from above

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

This mansion of a home has unbelievably impressive views from right next to the white beach.

4. Riverside.

Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Modern Smith Lake Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

In the greenery of a lush hill, this riverside home sure looks attractive!

5. Pond tradition.

Villa Bergen, PP HP, Pleasant Places Happy People
PP HP, Pleasant Places Happy People

PP HP, Pleasant Places Happy People
PP HP, Pleasant Places Happy People
PP HP, Pleasant Places Happy People

Situated next to a small yet charming pond, this house was built to admire the natural surroundings.

6. Layers of water.

View homify
homify

View

homify
homify
homify

From the living room of this tropically-inspired home, we can see the ocean in the far distance, but also a pond much closer. Such a double-feature is a great treat.

7. Fountain of inspiration.

Dancing Floating Fountain Water Garden Ltd
Water Garden Ltd

Dancing Floating Fountain

Water Garden Ltd
Water Garden Ltd
Water Garden Ltd

The pond next to this traditional house contains a lighted water feature—sure to inspire romance and creativity!

8. Seaside bliss.

Bold Ocean Cottage - Deck John Morris Architects
John Morris Architects

Bold Ocean Cottage—Deck

John Morris Architects
John Morris Architects
John Morris Architects

Lastly, we make our way onto the balcony of this modern house, which has a magnificent view of the sea. As if these serene surroundings were not enough, the house also consists of top-noch materials that are rustic and charming. 

If you liked these stunning homes alongside water, we are sure you'll enjoy this one in the middle of a forest. 

Which of these 8 would you choose for yourself?

