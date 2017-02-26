42 photos of fantastic bedrooms furnished by the best Italian architects

There's no denying how vital a good night's sleep is for your health and productivity, but did you know that your bedroom design can directly affect how well you sleep and how revived you feel every morning? Interior designers are well aware of the impact that the right style choices can make and none more so than talented Italian designers, as these incredible spaces will prove! Regardless of whether you fancy a feminine, minimal or even industrial bedroom, there is a way to capture the aesthetic you love, while still creating a truly gorgeous and comfortable space, geared towards rejuvenating your every night and if we haven't stumbled upon it in these 42 pictures, we don't know where you will find it! Let's get relaxed and take a look at some of the most dreamy bedrooms ever to have been created and see which style really appeals to you!