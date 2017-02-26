Interior design styles you'll definitely want to try!

Have you ever felt a little overwhelmed by all the different interior design styles that are out there right now? It's easy to get caught up wondering if you've chosen the right look for your home, so if you are seriously considering mixing things up a little bit, you might really appreciate taking a look at some of the most effective and fabulous schemes that we've found. Each of these ideas has been crafted by a phenomenally talented interior designer and show that the only limit imposed on your home's interior is your imagination! From gorgeous rustic living rooms through to industrial kitchens, we've found a fantastic selection of inspirational spaces for you to take a look at today, so let's waste no more time!
You don't need a log cabin to be able to enjoy a fabulous lodge look, as there are some key motifs included here that will give you the look! Comfortable sofas, animal skin rugs and antler light fixtures all give you the aesthetic you love and if you wanted to go the extra mile, you could simply add some wood cladding to your walls!
Making a home more open plan is as simple as removing non-load-bearing walls and using seamless flooring materials and here, we love the addition of a rustic flavor! Exposed brick walls, polished concrete flooring and a roaring fire are really emphasizing the 'back to nature' feel of this home. Just look at that coffee table too! Amazing!
When you prefer your home to look sleek and striking, as apposed to cozy and snug, industrial design is definitely for you! We think you'll love the bold, clean lines of this kitchen, as well as the unfussy materials, which include polished concrete and stainless steel. Function and fashion really have come together here.
We know that, on paper, eclectic and traditional motifs shouldn't be the best of friends, but this charming living room proves that they really can be! Fabulous, old fashioned seating meets punchy pops of color, animal skin rugs and futuristic light fixtures and somehow, it all looks amazing together! You won't believe how the rest of this home looks, so make sure you take a look, here!
Wow! How many of us have looked at New York lofts and wondered if we could recreate the look and feel, in a standard home? Well, the answer is yes, if you take this project as inspiration! Vintage furniture, painted brick walls and fantastically unique decor pieces are the way to get the balance of funky yet open and trendy just right, which is the cornerstone of any loft apartment!
Scandinavian interior design is really taking off right now, thanks to the inspired use of neutral colors, geometric shapes and vintage furniture. The dining chairs on their own are sensational, but the room as a whole really comes together, thanks to the area rug, statement light shade and understated neutral tones throughout! Viva Scandinavia!
Wow. You can always tell when people have a natural respect and love for nature, as their interior design really reflects it, as this space does! Stunning green walls and parquet flooring add such an organic feel, but then when you add extra wood and a glorious fish tank, the fascination with nature is absolutely undeniable!
If you're looking at these interior design styles and thinking that they all look pretty, but you like your home to have a more cozy and traditional feel, then country chic is for you! Exposed roof beams, comfortable textiles and sociable furniture all make for a home that feels as though it could be rural located and timeless. Wood flooring is essential, as is a warm area rug!
Are you a real sucker for glamorous design? Then modern glamour is ideal for you! Think about bright lighting, glossy surfaces and minimalist furniture that just screams of luxury craftsmanship and you'll be on the right track! We think that using glass in a new and exciting way will really elevate your modern and glamorous interior to new heights too!