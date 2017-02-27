Your browser is out-of-date.

11 remarkable dining spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Ristrutturazione appartamento Calcara di Valsamoggia, Bologna, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist dining room
Your dining area is not just about a table and a couple of chairs- it is that special place where you sit down and exchange your thoughts, desires & hopes with your loved ones while relishing moreish delicacies. Be it formal dining rooms, a part of an eclectic open floor plan or a cozy little kitchen- dining space, dining areas always boast of that special wholesome character which forms the very essence of their design.

Illuminated by special pendant lights, chandeliers or other modular styles like bouquet lighting, and adorned by theme-based decor, dining areas have undergone a major change over the past couple of years. Deserving a lot of attention in terms of aesthetics as well as functionality, dining areas receive particular consideration while the home professionals work on imparting them a practical panache loaded with designer innovation.

A special interior space, your dining area ideally reflects your persona rather than merely bearing a pretty dining set. This homify article brings to you 11 such dining spaces created by Rome based Restoration & Renovation professionals FACILE RISTRUTTURARE, that possess an intriguing allure and can add dollops of personality to your snug abode. Take a good peek at these to see where they fit in your idea of that perfect dining space.

1. Corner of wholesomeness.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Pigneto, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Kitchen
2. Ample generosity.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Prenestino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Dining Room
3. Dining on white radiance.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Genzano, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Dining Room
4. Hearty minimalism.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Calcara di Valsamoggia, Bologna, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist dining room
5. Dapper sumptuousness.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, San Maurizio Canavese, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Dining Room
6. Tastefully classic.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style dining room
7. A dazzling modern integration.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Collatino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Living Room
8. Filling sass of simplicity.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Tor Sapienza, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Kitchen
9. Cheerful abundance.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Kitchen
10. Ample style for fine dining.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano Gratosoglio, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Living Room
11. Dishing out sizable flair.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Kitchen
Low-energy and an eco-friendly home (with a splash of elegance)
Which of these dining areas inspired you to redesign yours?

