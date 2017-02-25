The newest ceramic trends for this year

If you love the look of tiles and the convenience they offer, we think you're going to be very interested to learn about which styles are set to be BIG news in 2017, so we've put together this handy article for you today! Interior designers always seem to be ahead of the curve, in terms of hot trends, so we've been paying attention to how they have been using ceramic accessories in clients' homes and we just know that you're going to be seriously tempted by a few of our favorite styles. The really great thing about ceramics is that they can be used in every room of the house, not just kitchens and bathrooms, so let's see how tiles could transform your interior and keep you on-trend!
You might think that mosaic tiles aren't a new thing and you'd be right, but the styles that are now available are really pushing the boat out! Metallics, mother of pearl and incredible colors are all big news for 2017, so the only real question is, how fabulous do you want your bathroom to be?
Subway, or metro, tiles exploded onto the interior design scene last year and they are showing no signs of slowing down! Now freely available in a range of colors, the beveled edges add an unmistakable element of class and distinction and look amazing in a kitchen or bathroom!
WOAH! It's been a while since checkerboard hallway tiles were popular, but we are so glad to see that they are making a big comeback, as don't you agree that they look utterly incredible? Practical for a heavy traffic area and so heritage-chic, we don;t think these will be forgotten about again!
When you want every room in your home to be a perfect representation of your fun and eclectic side, you can't go without a heady mix of patterned and colorful tiles! Choosing non-matching varieties that share a color scheme is a great way to really add an element of daring design that can't help but cheer up a perfunctory space!
If you thought that you needed to choose just one tile variation for a room, then think again! Here, we see a patterned floor meeting amazing wall tiles and though they don't match in terms of shape, style or color, they look fantastic, purely because they are all ceramic! What a way to mix and match!
When you love the look of natural stone but know that you don't have either the time, budget or necessary skill to include some in your home, reach for the stone-effect tiles! A quick, seamless and almost undetectable way to get the same look, you'll be amazed at how realistic they are and how fabulous they look in any room of your choosing!
Exposed brick walls never fail to look striking and gorgeous in a home, but if you need to remove plaster to get the look, suddenly you have a HUGE project on your hands. We think you can skip all that pesky work by choosing brick-effect tiles that look and feel exactly like the real things, but with none of the hard graft!
There are so many beautiful ceramic shapes to choose from, but we all seem to get hung up on squares and rectangles! Let's stop that by embracing some of the more unusual varieties, such as these incredible Mediterranean-inspired versions! You can even get geometric shapes too, so there's something for everyone and if you happen to like squares, then good for you!
