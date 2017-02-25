6 tips that interior designers never tell you before you wire money to them

We understand that interior designers don't want to give you free tips for making more of your home, as it's their livelihood they would be impacting on, but we also think that a little freebie now and then is a great way to get you interested in interior design and keen to upgrade your property! With that in mind, we are prepared to make ourselves a little unpopular with the designer community, by sharing six top tips that can get you started on your home revamp agenda! From great ways to use what little space you have available, to getting more bang for your buck in the kitchen, we have a host of fantastic ideas that will see your home enjoying a serious injection of style, for free!
Interior designers make it look so easy to create space where there never used to be any and that's because they tap into pockets of dead space that you probably don't even think about! Under-stairs areas are key and can become such handy storage, display or feature spaces, as seen here! Just look at all that glorious shelving!
So many of us call in an interior designer because we have a tiny home that we can't organize efficiently ourselves, but here's a top tip for you; build UP! A small room will still have plenty of height to take advantage of, so why not add in a fantastic mezzanine, which will give you bags of storage space underneath it?
Don't go thinking that a narrow room needs to be kept minimal in order to not feel too cramped, as you need to force your eyes to see a different perspective, no play up to the ones you already have! Adding a full wall of brilliant shelving or bookcases at the far end will make the space seem longer and look wider, as who would have bulky storage in a narrow room? Clever stuff!
This is a top tip that interior designers don't want you to know! Instead of including top cabinets in your kitchen that meet coving or just finish halfway up the wall, build all the way up to the ceiling, to garner a wealth of extra storage and create a seamless modern look. If you have a colored kitchen, think about making those top cupboards white, for the ultimate in designer chic!
Open-plan spaces can be a terrific way to make more of a smaller home, but there will always come a time when you fancy just that bit more privacy! With this in mind, interior designers suggest using necessary, but often bulky and hard to house, furniture as a room divide. Wardrobe comes in particularly handy for this, if you choose a beautiful style that can create a little feature wall in the adjoining space.
Speaking of room divides, small homes need to maximize the flow of natural light around them and there is no better way to do that than by replacing thick, opaque walls with glass versions! They will make any space feel exponentially larger, add in a touch of high-end designer styling and convince people that you hired professional help, even though you didn't! Perfect!
