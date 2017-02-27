10 cool storage ideas for small bathrooms

In a bathroom lower on dimensions, organizing becomes a herculean task at times as you may not find the available space adequate to accessorize the bathroom as you originally planned. This makes it all the more essential to make smart & optimal use of all the space at your disposal. This is where storage units- open/ closed- come in.
Be it cabinets, shelves, racks or drawers, added units to facilitate extra storage always come in handy for accommodating all those personal items, cosmetics & toiletries aesthetically without making the bathroom appear cluttered & messy. These added units also enhance the visual appeal of your bathroom space, if accomplished tastefully. And this is exactly why a group of professionals, the bathroom designers, exclusively dedicate themselves to ensure that your bathroom- spacious or small- is one of the jazziest among your home spaces & gracefully replete with smart utility.
This homify article presents you with 10 really inspiring bathroom storage ideas, particularly for small bathrooms; have a look and see which one is perfect to lessen the chaos in your small bathroom.
As in this modern bathroom with patterned floor tiles, unused wall space near the ceiling could be employed to create a long shelf for proper organization & storage.
A great idea is to utilize the space under the bathroom sink, for installing a number of racks/ a small cabinet suiting your storage needs.
Another quick hack is to screw in a couple of wooden racks with a solid woody base, in the thick bathroom wall. The idea is to make the most of every nook of the bathroom in a stylishly useful way. The only thing to take care of is to coat the wooden surface with lacquer or polish, to avert any damage by water.
Taking advantage of the vertical space on the wall over the washbasin counter & beside the mirror, a number of open racks could be appended as shown in this modern bathroom. In addition, the space underneath the washbasin counter could be very conveniently exploited to create a spacious bathroom closet for storing a variety of toiletries & other requisites.
Depicted in this Scandinavian bathroom is a really clever idea of using the wall space behind the door to create shelves spanning the full height- neat, compact & elegant.
A simple & practical addition could be made to the corner of your bathroom, giving it a dual purpose. This is by incorporating a modest cupboard over the door panel of which, a large mirror could be attached. Double whammy indeed!
You could easily install a couple of shelves yourself, as shown here in this image of a classic bathroom. The mirror has been made the backdrop; full height plastic panels have been fixed to support 4-5 racks/ open shelves. You could adjust the size of the rack/ shelf & the number of shelves you want commensurate with the available area. Here, these racks house Bonsai relief but you could just as conveniently store knick-knacks.
Adding shelves in the corner wall of the shower cabin helps you conveniently store the bath accessories close to where you need them the most. Utilizing the corner as shown here also helps prevent crowding & chaotic arrangement in the bathroom as well as any soapy mess arising out of the need to step out of the bath area looking for soap/ shampoo.
Similar to what is provided in this modern bathroom with bathtub & concealed lighting, built-in shelves & racks in the wall are a great way to augment the visual appeal of the bathroom while offering a neat organizational aspect. This way, storage is amply facilitated without sacrificing a part of the bathroom area solely for storage purpose.
Go for untapped corner spaces like the open racks shown here- utilize the thickness of the wall forming the boundary of the area surrounding the washbasin counter. Elegant glass shelves have been put & well lit organization ensured in this niche space.