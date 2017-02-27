10 cool storage ideas for small bathrooms

In a bathroom lower on dimensions, organizing becomes a herculean task at times as you may not find the available space adequate to accessorize the bathroom as you originally planned. This makes it all the more essential to make smart & optimal use of all the space at your disposal. This is where storage units- open/ closed- come in.

Be it cabinets, shelves, racks or drawers, added units to facilitate extra storage always come in handy for accommodating all those personal items, cosmetics & toiletries aesthetically without making the bathroom appear cluttered & messy. These added units also enhance the visual appeal of your bathroom space, if accomplished tastefully. And this is exactly why a group of professionals, the bathroom designers, exclusively dedicate themselves to ensure that your bathroom- spacious or small- is one of the jazziest among your home spaces & gracefully replete with smart utility.

This homify article presents you with 10 really inspiring bathroom storage ideas, particularly for small bathrooms; have a look and see which one is perfect to lessen the chaos in your small bathroom.