7 examples of mixing decor styles

Combining different styles while designing a house could create a truly fetching result, if done tastefully. A smart convergence of styles lends a singular appeal to the elements, be it in the exterior of the dwelling or in the interior spaces; each & every part of the home can be given a novelty. This homify story brings to you 7 such examples in the exterior & interior of the home, wherein a combination of varied styles has imparted a fresh look to the different elements and effectively to the entire space. Let’s take a look!
This Mediterranean living room has an impressive mix of subtle hues like white, cream & grey, with the visual appeal furthered by the snazzy lamp, metal-base glass-top table and the plush red accent wall housing modern art decor. The comfy Mediterranean details are also complemented by the contemporary large glass doors pouring in ample natural light.
Nailing the rustic look, this sturdy brick home bears a modern terrace with solar panels to make for an eco-friendly home. Earthy brick essence meets contemporary energy efficiency to extend cozy comfort, in the soothing green surroundings courtesy the landscape designers.
The classical inspiration underlying this modern dining room imparts the formal elegance. Wood & white deck up this lovely dining set while ample natural light through the modular expansive transparent windows & doors bathe this delicate dining area. Look at the crystal chandelier! The entire space exemplifies the wonder of white.
Adorned by the finessed woody detailing, this country-style living room conveys the Victorian essence of homeliness. Lavish usage of wood, stone and arty crafty furnishing & decor lends ample “English” details presented with a contemporary zing. Simultaneous employment of quaint elements like candelabras and the trendy large windows shows a remarkable blend of varied styles to do up the room.
This airy bedroom boasts of the pristine touch of nature through the nobility of wood & unembelished toughness of stone. Full of cozy flair, different elements sitting in this bedroom space whisper modular notes of English poise for restful country inspiration. The bouquet atop the wall-side wooden chest announces a refreshing contemporary hint.
The visually sound facade of this sleek Mediterranean dwelling reveals contemporary detailing like solar panels and round windows. An original dapper look is created by the different volumes of the roof & varying sizes of the windows, that enhances the trendiness of the residence.
Introducing dollops of rustic appeal, this wonderful hollow staircase with wooden steps looks striking above the graceful dark-grey floor & exposed brown brick wall. These elements offer raw elegance in a Mediterranean-styled space created as per current design.