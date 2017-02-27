7 examples of mixing decor styles

Combining different styles while designing a house could create a truly fetching result, if done tastefully. A smart convergence of styles lends a singular appeal to the elements, be it in the exterior of the dwelling or in the interior spaces; each & every part of the home can be given a novelty. This homify story brings to you 7 such examples in the exterior & interior of the home, wherein a combination of varied styles has imparted a fresh look to the different elements and effectively to the entire space. Let’s take a look!