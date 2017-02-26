Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 homey living rooms!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Loading admin actions …

Your living room is one of the most important interior spaces of your home, being the center of the home. It is the hub for cozy interactions between family members & socializing with guests. Many times it is also the room via which other parts of the house like the hallway, kitchen, and even bedrooms can be accessed. It, therefore, becomes very important to ensure that the living room is snug & comfortable so that you can enjoy your very own cozy retreat.

Room decorators & interior designers always dedicate a great deal of consideration to pimping up this very significant interior space. Irrespective of its dimensions, your living room can be done up in an endless number of ways to impart it an engaging style that reflects your personality. This homify article walks you through 9 living rooms that are replete with appealing details and homey accents. Have a look & be inspired!

1. Restful grandiosity in absolute luxury.

Living Room TG Studio Living room
TG Studio

Living Room

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Magnificence is what this Mediterranean living room is all about. Avant-garde design, spectacular concept & tasteful detailing- this one is a true stunner indeed!

Ibiza House , TG Studio TG Studio Living room
TG Studio

Ibiza House

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

This alcove adds a novel dimension of splendor into the living room. Introducing a circular roof light and four differently shaped windows with yellow tinted glass, a large & cozy lounging niche has been splendidly created. After dark, LEDs light up these windows to impart a golden glow and make this alcove stand out with a lush welcoming stance.

2. Country-style warmth for homeliness.

青山‧碧海 美式鄉村, 大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計 大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計 Living room
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

Mellow country essence dished out with dollops of finesse is what defines this living room. Tones of brown dominate in furnishing & decor elements, with a soothing touch of Bonsai greens and lots of inviting details.

3. Minimalist flamboyance.

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room Green
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Rejuvenating the senses greatly, this charming living room radiates conviviality with pleasing hues of joie de vivre in its elegantly funky yet restrained temperament. A cheery subtlety predominates in every element of this spacious living room.

4. Asian repose.

Дом в вьетнамском стиле, Студия дизайна "New Art" Студия дизайна 'New Art' Living room
Студия дизайна <q>New Art</q>

Студия дизайна "New Art"
Студия дизайна <q>New Art</q>
Студия дизайна "New Art"

Pops of red & blue-green add a lot of zing into this comfy Asian living room with dapper dark-wood. Ringing in exotic poise into this welcoming space are the delicate central light in the ceiling, roundish plate decor on walls and singular art pieces simulating windows showing green vistas.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

5. Alluring pizzazz of eclectic elegance.

Devon Family Room Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Metal Grey Main Line,Philadelphia suburbs,Devon PA,Wayne PA,casual family room,eclectic living room,Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter
Larina Kase Interior Design

Devon Family Room

Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design

The brown-hued, big, comfortable sofa in distressed leather introduces oodles of cozy ambiance into the neat brightness of this long narrow living room. Did you see the lovely center table?

6. Vibrant, upscale & cozy.

Cherry Creek Home, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room mismatched sofas,stools,drapery,sconces,abstract art,cocktail table,shag rug,floor lamp,throw pillows,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Cherry Creek Home

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Filled up to the brim with endearing eclectic charm, this opulently cozy living room redefines fashionable interior design. Bold designer elements & cheerful hues predominate in this posh space. The modern art decor overlying the stylish fireplace, jazzy curtains, soft furry rug, canary yellow lampshades, spherical golden mesh balls on the coffee table and decor items beside the white couch bedeck this impressive living room with a pleasing palette of sober gray, wood & white.

7. Living in industrial flair.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wooden parquet flooring, swanky fireplace, deluxe wall decor & rustic brick wall flanking the large windows adorn this industrial living room with unique lighting fixtures. Just look at the huge ring-like pendant lights at the center! A well lit space that beautifully conveys the underlying industrial suggestion, this living room exudes snug accents aplenty.

8. Lavishly snuggly.

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

This bright Scandinavian living room combines wood, white, dark gray & blue to create a smashing living/ lounge space emanating plush vibes with a cozy air. It is a great example showing that dark colors need not always mean dull & dreary spaces. Look at that cushy couch!

9. Tropically trendy.

CASA DO SOL, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Living room
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Generous employment of glass brings ample natural light into this snug tropical living room while allowing for wonderful vistas of the greens outside. The bright rug & patterned cushions add a dash of style into the otherwise neutral palette; woody goodness of the floor, ceiling, door & furniture, and the metallic window frames add to the uncomplicated refinement of design in this nicely lighted inviting space.

A prefabricated country home for less than USD$ 60,000!
How do you ensure a comfy refuge in your living room? Share with us in comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks