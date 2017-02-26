9 homey living rooms!

Your living room is one of the most important interior spaces of your home, being the center of the home. It is the hub for cozy interactions between family members & socializing with guests. Many times it is also the room via which other parts of the house like the hallway, kitchen, and even bedrooms can be accessed. It, therefore, becomes very important to ensure that the living room is snug & comfortable so that you can enjoy your very own cozy retreat.

Room decorators & interior designers always dedicate a great deal of consideration to pimping up this very significant interior space. Irrespective of its dimensions, your living room can be done up in an endless number of ways to impart it an engaging style that reflects your personality. This homify article walks you through 9 living rooms that are replete with appealing details and homey accents. Have a look & be inspired!