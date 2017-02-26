9 homey living rooms!

Your living room is one of the most important interior spaces of your home, being the center of the home. It is the hub for cozy interactions between family members & socializing with guests. Many times it is also the room via which other parts of the house like the hallway, kitchen, and even bedrooms can be accessed. It, therefore, becomes very important to ensure that the living room is snug & comfortable so that you can enjoy your very own cozy retreat.
Room decorators & interior designers always dedicate a great deal of consideration to pimping up this very significant interior space. Irrespective of its dimensions, your living room can be done up in an endless number of ways to impart it an engaging style that reflects your personality. This homify article walks you through 9 living rooms that are replete with appealing details and homey accents. Have a look & be inspired!
Magnificence is what this Mediterranean living room is all about. Avant-garde design, spectacular concept & tasteful detailing- this one is a true stunner indeed!
This alcove adds a novel dimension of splendor into the living room. Introducing a circular roof light and four differently shaped windows with yellow tinted glass, a large & cozy lounging niche has been splendidly created. After dark, LEDs light up these windows to impart a golden glow and make this alcove stand out with a lush welcoming stance.
Mellow country essence dished out with dollops of finesse is what defines this living room. Tones of brown dominate in furnishing & decor elements, with a soothing touch of Bonsai greens and lots of inviting details.
Rejuvenating the senses greatly, this charming living room radiates conviviality with pleasing hues of joie de vivre in its elegantly funky yet restrained temperament. A cheery subtlety predominates in every element of this spacious living room.
Pops of red & blue-green add a lot of zing into this comfy Asian living room with dapper dark-wood. Ringing in exotic poise into this welcoming space are the delicate central light in the ceiling, roundish plate decor on walls and singular art pieces simulating windows showing green vistas.
The brown-hued, big, comfortable sofa in distressed leather introduces oodles of cozy ambiance into the neat brightness of this long narrow living room. Did you see the lovely center table?
Filled up to the brim with endearing eclectic charm, this opulently cozy living room redefines fashionable interior design. Bold designer elements & cheerful hues predominate in this posh space. The modern art decor overlying the stylish fireplace, jazzy curtains, soft furry rug, canary yellow lampshades, spherical golden mesh balls on the coffee table and decor items beside the white couch bedeck this impressive living room with a pleasing palette of sober gray, wood & white.
Wooden parquet flooring, swanky fireplace, deluxe wall decor & rustic brick wall flanking the large windows adorn this industrial living room with unique lighting fixtures. Just look at the huge ring-like pendant lights at the center! A well lit space that beautifully conveys the underlying industrial suggestion, this living room exudes snug accents aplenty.
This bright Scandinavian living room combines wood, white, dark gray & blue to create a smashing living/ lounge space emanating plush vibes with a cozy air. It is a great example showing that dark colors need not always mean dull & dreary spaces. Look at that cushy couch!
Generous employment of glass brings ample natural light into this snug tropical living room while allowing for wonderful vistas of the greens outside. The bright rug & patterned cushions add a dash of style into the otherwise neutral palette; woody goodness of the floor, ceiling, door & furniture, and the metallic window frames add to the uncomplicated refinement of design in this nicely lighted inviting space.