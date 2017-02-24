Open plan living at its best

This Chelsea, NY loft was transformed from a beat-up live-work space into a tranquil, light-filled home with huge windows and high ceilings. The open plan design has allowed for a new kitchen, dining area, and living room in one space, with two airy bedrooms and bathrooms at the other end of the layout. The color palette is light and neutral and the kitchen features custom cabinetry and a wide island with seating on one side. A Lindsey Edelman chandelier makes a statement over the dining table. A wall of bookcases and media storage anchors the other end of the living room, with the TV mount built-in at the center.

So many ideas to take home from this one! Come and see it.