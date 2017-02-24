Open plan living at its best

This Chelsea, NY loft was transformed from a beat-up live-work space into a tranquil, light-filled home with huge windows and high ceilings. The open plan design has allowed for a new kitchen, dining area, and living room in one space, with two airy bedrooms and bathrooms at the other end of the layout. The color palette is light and neutral and the kitchen features custom cabinetry and a wide island with seating on one side. A Lindsey Edelman chandelier makes a statement over the dining table. A wall of bookcases and media storage anchors the other end of the living room, with the TV mount built-in at the center.
So many ideas to take home from this one! Come and see it.
If you thought that open-plan schemes have to be large, minimal spaces, think again! This home is small, sweet and fabulous, not to mention easy to maintain and totally open.
The open plan living room is space-smart, allowing for a generously sized dining table along with a large kitchen area along the back wall. The windows are very large and make the room light-filled and bright.
The decor is neutral and accommodates the space very well by creating a welcoming and homely ambiance. The white shelves which hold the TV and various decorative items along with books, are a wonderful feature to accompany an already-charming open plan space.
As we mentioned, the kitchen is large and bright with an island in the middle that can be used for dining as well as a working. The work benches are white and glossy giving the apartment a modern feel, whilst the stainless steel appliances as well as the globe lights above the kitchen bench give the kitchen a sense of vibrancy and freshness.
The large stove takes the stage in this image, brand new and modern, it makes the kitchen fit for a home chef. Whilst the decorative details such as the baskets and vases, create a sense of warmth and homeliness.
The apartment is predominantly decorated in white which creates a sense of space and transparency as we go from the open plan living room and kitchen into the bedroom.
From this angle we can see that the bedroom wall has enough room for a study/work area and the shelf allows plenty of storage for more books. The plant and rug warm the room up with a touch of natural color.
The bathroom follows suit with the rest of the home with a white color making it feel fresh and vibrant. The mirrored cabinet and the lighting infuse the bathroom with a sense of openness and space.
Here are 14 modern bathrooms to give you some ideas for your own!