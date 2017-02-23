A bright and creative urban apartment

The creative and bright urban apartment is the epitome of funky living. It is comfortable, chic and multi-functional. It also exudes a cheerful vibe that is hard to ignore. It is located in the North sector of Brasília, the city planned by famous modern day architects. Clarice Semerene, founder of Semerene—Arquitetura Interior, is the interior architect behind this design. Trained in Italy and Brazil, she boasts of a decade’s experience in architecture and design. It is not at all a coincidence that you would find such trendy small apartments in the capital of Brazil.
Let's take a look!
The owners were very specific about their requirements and wanted their home to be adaptable, “illuminated and authentic” and a reflection of their personality. The apartment has a 70 sq meter living area and is designed to suit the needs of a couple.
The vibrant interior of the living room is decorated with a sofa bed and fashionable chairs. The cushions make the room look even livelier. The framed artworks are also a sight to marvel at, whilst the ceiling mounted lighting fixtures keep the space bright and cheerful all day long.
This is the view of the kitchen and dining space which occupies a rather expansive area on the opposite side of the living room. There is a work bench at the center of the kitchen, making it convenient and spacious, whilst the glossy white finish keeps the kitchen modern and vibrant.
The home office is neat and comfortable, with immaculate organization perfect for a small apartment. It has one small area completely occupied by bookshelves and cabinets. A long study table is built along one of the walls, the opposite of which is dedicated to a small space for rest.
The bathroom is bright and cheery. The entire space is covered with tiles. The walls and ceiling wear an all white look whereas the flooring has an interesting pattern. Here is an inside look at more creative bathrooms!