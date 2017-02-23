A bright and creative urban apartment

The creative and bright urban apartment is the epitome of funky living. It is comfortable, chic and multi-functional. It also exudes a cheerful vibe that is hard to ignore. It is located in the North sector of Brasília, the city planned by famous modern day architects. Clarice Semerene, founder of Semerene—Arquitetura Interior, is the interior architect behind this design. Trained in Italy and Brazil, she boasts of a decade’s experience in architecture and design. It is not at all a coincidence that you would find such trendy small apartments in the capital of Brazil.

Let's take a look!