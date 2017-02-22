Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A glimpse into a stunning New York townhouse

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to New York housing, we often picture amazing apartments, townhouses and stunning mansions. Today we would like to show you a home that is filled with beautiful spaces. The interior designers have really utilized a blend of the traditional with the modern, with the classic! A home that is perfect for a family or a couple, it is so lavish that you will think you have been transported to the set of a film. Just wait till you see the staircase. 

Let's take a look. 

Fancy living.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

This opulently decorated living room shows its traditional heritage, but also gives us a good glimpse of refinements and luxury. Each piece of furniture is an added value to an already-lavish setting. Just take a look at that grand piano and pelmets. 

Kitchen and dining room.

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

New York townhouses are wonderful settings for exploring different interior design styles because they are often set over multiple floors. In this example, we see this country-style kitchen create a sense of comfort and warmth. The feature wall in green and the large windows are stunning, whilst the dining room set and simple yet cozy kitchen makes you feel right at home

Grand dining room.

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

This stunning townhouse also has a grand dining room, decorated with a large table and chairs which are positioned under grand chandeliers amidst an opulent setting in which the red walls prevail. 

Bedroom.

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom utilizes the colors we saw in the living room as well as the dining room. Deep reds, creams and browns dominate the color pallet, whilst the large bed takes center stage. 

Bathroom.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

I hope you didn't expect the bathroom to be anything less than extravagant. With rich white marble such as this, the impression is timeless and makes for a perfect choice in this heritage home in which the finer qualities merge with a traditional design.

For more bathroom ideas, take a look at these 14 modern bathrooms!

That staircase!

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The townhouse is set on multi-level floors and we couldn't exclude this stunning picture of the staircase which shows the absolute luxury of this grand home. The New York home is unusual, eclectic, and memorable!

10 low-cost design ideas you can copy
Do you have a favorite feature of this home? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks