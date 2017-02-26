A prefabricated country home for less than USD$ 60,000!

Ecological construction is the buzzword lately and hence, prefabricated homes are in vogue. Basically a structure made from scratch on a factory floor, then its units put together & placed on a plot of land, prefabricated/ prefab house has negligible carbon footprint owing to it being less labor-intensive and sans tedious years of incessant construction filling up the site with rubble & concrete mixers, & leading to a huge wastage of natural resources. Taking a couple of months to be created, these prefab homes can be readily laid down on your plot of land, entirely hassle-free.
These days, prefabricated homes are gaining a lot of popularity among home seekers everywhere. Consequently, home professionals are coming up with more & more such projects. Today’s homify story is an account of one such prefab country dwelling that costs less than USD60K, US$57, 081 to be precise. Created by Porto based home builders COSQUEL, SOCIEDADE DE CONSTRUÇÕES LDA, this humble shack covering an area of 646 ft² offers snug interiors while being situated in the midst of picturesque surroundings. Have a peek!
Loaded with a hearty ambiance, this designer country style kitchen-dining room has it all. The contemporary details of this sparkling modular kitchen-dining are beautifully complemented by the rustic warmth of the woody elements. Look at the 3D wall tiles! Smart lighting fixtures highlight the modish jazz bathing this stylish space.
An inviting countryside retreat, this prefab home is enveloped by soothing greens, and the elegant facade with the green & creme hues decking up the exterior exudes a simplistic charm.
This prefab home is perched on stilts in the midst of the plot; gravel passageways lead from the dwelling into the surrounding garden & unto the street. The bottle green tiled roof, black- framed squarish windows, a small warm woody porch and a stone seater adorned by colorful tiles to sit back & relax in the garden space outside- it is a cozy little world full of inviting comfy accents.
Trendy wall texture and flamboyant swank covering the glossy floor predominate in this kids’ room. Contrasting brilliantly with the light brown hue sitting on the wall is the black window frame; note the narrow wooden skirting, providing a strikingly chic contrast with the blue floor & adding dollops of zing to it. Vibrant details conveying a stylishly playful essence indeed!
Glossy wall tiles, contemporary fixtures & fittings, elegant sanitary ware and pleasing wooden floor adorn this beautiful bathroom. With an endearing pastel green hue sitting pretty on the wall housing the washbasin area, the appealing bathroom bears a tastefully restrained design.