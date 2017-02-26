A prefabricated country home for less than USD$ 60,000!

Ecological construction is the buzzword lately and hence, prefabricated homes are in vogue. Basically a structure made from scratch on a factory floor, then its units put together & placed on a plot of land, prefabricated/ prefab house has negligible carbon footprint owing to it being less labor-intensive and sans tedious years of incessant construction filling up the site with rubble & concrete mixers, & leading to a huge wastage of natural resources. Taking a couple of months to be created, these prefab homes can be readily laid down on your plot of land, entirely hassle-free.

These days, prefabricated homes are gaining a lot of popularity among home seekers everywhere. Consequently, home professionals are coming up with more & more such projects. Today’s homify story is an account of one such prefab country dwelling that costs less than USD60K, US$57, 081 to be precise. Created by Porto based home builders COSQUEL, SOCIEDADE DE CONSTRUÇÕES LDA, this humble shack covering an area of 646 ft² offers snug interiors while being situated in the midst of picturesque surroundings. Have a peek!