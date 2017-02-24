20 homes that will make you think you're on holiday, all year round!

When you have a penchant for travel, having a standard home can be a little underwhelming and it will certainly do nothing to cure your wanderlust either, but a house that has been designed and built to emulate a gorgeous holiday property will be perfect for you! Architects are well-equipped to deal with unusual building requests and if you've always dreamed of living abroad , but know that it's not a practical choice for you, we think you'll want to show your architect all of these houses that we have found, just for you travel fans! From stunning Alpine-style chalets through to French country cottages, there is something for everyone in this article and when you think that coming home to a house that feels like a holiday home must make the working day seem a little less arduous, isn't it worth considering? Let's take a look at some fabulous, restful and covetable homes and see which style you love the most!