22 easy ways to make a small home bigger

If you have a small home, that you are keen to make a little larger and easier to use, it can be tempting to try and add a huge extension, but that's a costly endeavor that will take a lot of time and effort. Instead, we want you to consider something smaller and more cost-effective, that will still open up your home in a beautiful and effective way, but whilst causing minimal disruption during the building process. Your architect will be able to suggest a wealth of fantastic options for adding a little extra living space to your home, but before you ask them, take a look at our fabulous suggestions, as we may have found something that will suit you and your home down to a tee!