22 easy ways to make a small home bigger

press profile homify
Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible


If you have a small home, that you are keen to make a little larger and easier to use, it can be tempting to try and add a huge extension, but that's a costly endeavor that will take a lot of time and effort. Instead, we want you to consider something smaller and more cost-effective, that will still open up your home in a beautiful and effective way, but whilst causing minimal disruption during the building process. Your architect will be able to suggest a wealth of fantastic options for adding a little extra living space to your home, but before you ask them, take a look at our fabulous suggestions, as we may have found something that will suit you and your home down to a tee!

1. Add a wood and glass conservatory.

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

2. Add a large porch which you can sit out under.

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

3. A metal and glass orangery will never go out of style.

homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. A retractable porch is fantastic for adding space, when you need it.

Pergola, detrazione fiscale 50%, zinesi design
zinesi design

zinesi design
zinesi design
zinesi design

5. A small, rear flat-roof extension won't break the bank.

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors homify Modern Conservatory
homify

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors

homify
homify
homify

6. Dog-leg an extra room onto the back of your home and give it a proper function.

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—1

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

7. Would you consider a garden room? What a way to add extra space!

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern Houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

8. Small extension, with a roof overhang look so much bigger than they are.

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern Garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

9. A conservatory can be a great dining room.

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Sliding doors and an open-plan layout will make a home feel far bigger.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Keep your house style in mind and create a mini version, as an extension!

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

12. A rear kitchen extension is a great way to open up your home.

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road - Northwood, London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road—Northwood

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

13. Artistic pergolas look good and create a fantastic alfresco dining spot.

Porches y Pérgolas adosados, JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

14. Side-return extensions maximize ALL of your dead space.

inside/outside homify Minimal style window and door
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

15. A self-contained party annexe adds gorgeous entertaining potential.

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

16. L-shaped extensions are fantastic for small gardens.

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

17. A tiny garden room will make your interior feel far larger.

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

18. Extra long pergolas offer great all-weather protection for outside areas.

Pergola tredup Design.Interiors Modern Garden
tredup Design.Interiors

Pergola

tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors

19. You don't have to build an extension, if a simple outside wash area will suffice!

Casa BM, Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura

Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura

20. A small extension, leading to a pretty patio will add plenty of usable area to your home.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Wooden extensions are so simple to build and can be tailored perfectly to your existing space.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. How about building an adults-only annexe, where you can get away from the kids now and then?

Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

Garden Studio Man cave

Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

For a little extra amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: Country homes that have mastered the rustic aesthetic!

How to Design a Warm Contemporary Kitchen: 8 Ideas
Which of these ideas really matched your home extension ambitions?

