This home is all about chic comfort in wood and white (26 photos)

Moscow based interior architects DESIGN STUDIO ALENA CHEKALIN have created this country style dwelling that heroes the magical combo of wood & white. Along with bricks, ceramics, vitrified tiles and glass, the raw allure of wood & pristine aura of white sing in stylish notes of absolute comfort.

Be it the modern master bedroom, contemporary bathrooms, graceful corridors, the hollow stairway, spacious living room or the cozy kitchen - dining, homespun aesthetics dominate the scene. Elements like soothing wallpapers, attractive beamed ceilings, elegant lighting fixtures, rustic brick wall, snazzy fireplace, jazzy center piece and visually sound decor clearly convey the thoughtful finesse integrally imbibed in the design. Smartly blending materials having a rustic essence with current trends to offer modular comfort in deluxe style is what defines this outstanding home project. Carefully imparting a versatile character to the same space, multi-functional interior spaces have been beautifully accomplished.

Let us take a closer look at this fetching picture of grand comfort with this homify tour, and be mesmerized by the timeless glory of wood & white!