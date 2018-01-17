Your browser is out-of-date.

This home is all about chic comfort in wood and white (26 photos)

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Nursery/kid’s room
Loading admin actions …

Moscow based interior architects DESIGN STUDIO ALENA CHEKALIN have created this country style dwelling that heroes the magical combo of wood & white. Along with bricks, ceramics, vitrified tiles and glass, the raw allure of wood & pristine aura of white sing in stylish notes of absolute comfort.

Be it the modern master bedroom, contemporary bathrooms, graceful corridors, the hollow stairway, spacious living room or the cozy kitchen - dining, homespun aesthetics dominate the scene. Elements like soothing wallpapers, attractive beamed ceilings, elegant lighting fixtures, rustic brick wall, snazzy fireplace, jazzy center piece and visually sound decor clearly convey the thoughtful finesse integrally imbibed in the design. Smartly blending materials having a rustic essence with current trends to offer modular comfort in deluxe style is what defines this outstanding home project. Carefully imparting a versatile character to the same space, multi-functional interior spaces have been beautifully accomplished.

Let us take a closer look at this fetching picture of grand comfort with this homify tour, and be mesmerized by the timeless glory of wood & white!

Repose in country style pizzazz.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Wholesome dining with natural goodness.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style dining room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Passage through folksy sophistication.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Modest escalation to scale designer heights.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Warm generosity meets spotless charm.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Restfully vibrant.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Country charisma for plush relaxation.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bedroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bedroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Practical elegance of clear divide.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Versatility oozes effortless flair.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Nursery/kid’s room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Nursery/kid’s room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Earthy urbanity.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Vivid dazzle of palliative details.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Nursery/kid’s room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Nursery/kid’s room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Comely sanctum boasts of welcome subtlety.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bedroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bedroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

How do your homey accents exude snug poise in wood and white?

