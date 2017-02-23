New York, New York: one of the most special cities in the world!

Never mind the Big Apple, New York is the apple of our eyes, thanks to all the incredible architecture that makes it so unique and fascinating! One of the world's style capitals, New York is so much more than just bagels and designer shops; it's a diverse and enigmatic city that draws people from all over the world to come and take a look, and with a medley of characterful boroughs to visit, there is a perfect area for everyone! We thought it might be fun to take a look at the five different boroughs that make up the city, to see how the buildings define the area and the vibe they create, so if you want to know why new York architects are considered to be among the best in the world, let's hit the streets and take a juicy bite out of the Big Apple!