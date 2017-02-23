Your browser is out-of-date.

New York, New York: one of the most special cities in the world!

Never mind the Big Apple, New York is the apple of our eyes, thanks to all the incredible architecture that makes it so unique and fascinating! One of the world's style capitals, New York is so much more than just bagels and designer shops; it's a diverse and enigmatic city that draws people from all over the world to come and take a look, and with a medley of characterful boroughs to visit, there is a perfect area for everyone! We thought it might be fun to take a look at the five different boroughs that make up the city, to see how the buildings define the area and the vibe they create, so if you want to know why new York architects are considered to be among the best in the world, let's hit the streets and take a juicy bite out of the Big Apple!

1. Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Bridge of New York

The most heavily populated borough of New York, Brooklyn prides itself on the ethnic diversity that it enjoys and the architecture? Get outta here if you think you can find better! Just look at the Brooklyn Bridge and you'll be able to see that from start to finish, this is an incredibly stylish neighborhood!

New York City, United States—April 23, 2016: Crowds of people walking along Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on a beautiful Weekend afternoon.

This is the Williamsburg district, famous for pretty cafes and all-out hipster culture. If you want to see some quirky fashion, chow down on some wheatgrass smoothies and embrace your inner cool cat, this is the area for you!

Urban Lifestyle Brooklyn New York Brownstone Entrance Steps with Summer Blooming Plants

Architecture is an art form, and Brooklyn sure does prove that point! When normally boring items, such as handrails, can look this ornate, you know you've found a really funky neighborhood. 

Brownstone Brooklyn/view of brownstone row houses in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

We can't lie, the name 'Brownstone' doesn't exactly sound pretty or stylish, does it? Regardless though, traditional Brownstone townhouses are the bomb and a real draw for Brooklyn. Lots of native New Yorkers grow up dreaming of owning one and we can see why! God bless America! 

colorful brooklyn streets

The best cities in the world are those filled with secret gems and quirky touches, which is why Brooklyn is such a fab hipster hangout. One minute you're looking at a heritage townhouse and the next, you're gazing at a simple doorway, wondering what lies behind it. It's like wonderland!

Colorful houses in Brooklyn New York

Knowing that Brooklyn is a multicultural haven, it's no surprise that the houses are as varied in style and color as the residents, which all adds to the glorious tapestry of unity and inclusion. Fresh, funky and prone to making people shout dayum, Brooklyn shows just why New York is so magnetic to travelers. 

2. Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, NY- SEPTEMBER 21: Manhattan Times Square and transportation in New York, USA on September 21, 2013. One of the 5 boroughs of New York City, the smallest but also the most populated.

Let's take it uptown and hit the glittering streets of Manhattan now! Life is a cabaret old chum and Manhattan is a gloriously colorful and vibrant borough that makes everyday feel like a Broadway production, which is appropriate, seeing as that's where Broadway actually is!

Long row of colorful buildings in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City

Row after row of characterful, colorful houses line the streets of Manhattan, like shoes in a designer boutique. Maybe that's why the Sex And The City characters were so footwear obsessed; the location inspired it!

Photo collage of colorful front doors to Manhattan houses and homes. Collage of the New York city doors. Different american front entrance doors from the NYC, USA. Colorful living compilation set.

The doors have it in Manhattan! If the eyes are the window to the soul, front doors in Manhattan are a way to let people know how eclectic and fashionable you are! 

Old apartment building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City

As much as Manhattan is a multicultural haven of style and fun, there are some beautiful heritage sights to take in as well! Just look at how much history these fantastic terraced houses have to share! 

Blossoming tree near an old apartment building, Manhattan, New York City

Every day must feel like a scene from a musical when you walk down a Manhattan street! With cherry blossom blowing in your hair, pretty front doors drawing you in and a spring in your step, you'll struggle to not hear music as you wander!

Old apartment building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City

Are you taking in how many Manhattan homes make great use of window boxes? We are! The perfect way to compliment the stunning buildings, there is a fabulous sense of nature trying to reclaim the city!

Manhattan New York City—Background texture pattern of Buildings

We don't think we could ever say so long to Soho, having seen this amazing terrace of sky-high houses with spectacular concrete window details! Don;t you just love the smoking hot fire escapes too? They're everything the movies made us think they are!

Buildings on Gay Street in Manhattan, New York City

Brick and metal combined are stylish and strong and the colors here are the ideal finishing touch! It can't just be us that wants to swing from the fire escapes, can it?

Colored buildings of Harlem district—New York.

Historically define by the boom and bust cycles that the residents of the area have endured, Harlem is a colorful and vibrant district of Manhattan that enjoys diverse design and a really free spirit. Traditional architectural motifs are always highlighted and personalized with paint and boy oh boy, we love that!

Vintage toned photo of New York residential buildings in rainy day, Harlem, USA.

Over the roof tops and shop fronts, you get to experience just how phenomenal New York architecture is! No two buildings ever quite look the same or bring to mind the same films or memories!

Harlem neighborhood at night, New York City, USA.

If we wanted to be trendy, we'd call New York 'lit', as it would fit both metaphorically and literally, here! Exciting, enigmatic and impossible to get out of your mind, a New York night is impossible to forget. Just wait until you've walked the streets, illuminated by dreamy lamp posts, and you'll agree!

3. Staten Island.

Staten Island Ferry, New York city, USA

New York might be the ultimate city, but there will always be an element of wanting to get away from an urban setting, which is where Staten Island comes in! Accessible from Manhattan via the famous Staten Island ferry, which runs throughout the day, every day, this is one special borough!

Colonial Buildings circa 1700s Staten Island

Would you have ever thought that New York would play home to such a charming and colonial home? Well it does! The perfect mix of country styling, in a city location, Staten Island is a family home haven! 

staten island

This home is like stepping back in time! There must have been movies filmed here, how could there not have been? The colonial styling is just blowing us away and what a contrast to the Brownstones of Brooklyn!

Suburban Colonial Home Front Yard Landscaped Cottage Style Sunny

The Dutch roots of New York are really shining through with this style of home! Look at that curved roof! Wow! The only thing that would make this more Dutch would be clogs hanging from the porch!

4. The Bronx.

City of the USA: New York, Bronx architecture

You want to get down and dirty with some grittier New York architecture? Then we need to hit up the Bronx! A diverse and multicultural district, even the low-cost housing options here have character and a natural pull. You just want to dive inside and hear the life stories of everyone living there!

Bronx street, NY

The Bronx is so much more than a poor borough in New York, it's a melting pot of amazing architecture, both old and new that begs you to tale another look and never judge a book by its cover! Tower blocks meet wood-clad buildings with spires and everything in between. What witchcraft is running through this amazing place?

older houses on cloudy day

Don't you just love any location that can keep you on your toes and always guessing? Static, plain-fronted buildings here meet amazing historical properties with ease and create a dialogue that we are desperate to be a part of!

apartment buildings in Hunts Point, Bronx, NYC

The varying heights of the buildings throughout the Bronx borough offer such a valid visual representation of the ups and downs faced by the neighborhood. It's a diverse, proud and creative area of New York and the architecture reflects that ethos at every turn!

5. Queens.

QUEENS, NEW YORK—SEPTEMBER 20, 2014: Welcome to Queens Sign for traffic between the border of Brooklyn and Queens, New York

It's no wonder that Queens has such a regal name, when you consider how vital it is for the New York economy as a whole. Playing host to two main airports, it boasts the second biggest population of any New York borough, after Brooklyn, and is just as diverse as well! 

Queens, New York—May 11, 2012

There's a real family feel to Queens, which is emphasized by all the food joints and accessible outlets that line the streets. It's amazing to see that historical buildings have been repurposed for commercial potential!

NEW YORK CITY, USA—NOV 11, 2015: View of shops on a street in Queens. Covering 460 sq km Queens is largest of the five boroughs that comprise New York City.

Characterful commercial buildings bring the cultural diversity of New York to life and give an insight into the amazingly inclusive nature of the area. Let's not forget that this is the home of the beautiful Chinatown as well!

house in Queens.

Well if we ever saw a New York home that is fit for a queen, this could be it! A stark contrast to the busy commercial properties in the same borough, this large family home shows just how diverse the architecture is here!

New York City, USA—November 16, 2016: View of a street in a residential neighbourhood of the borough of Queens.

Cozy neighborhoods and family-friendly homes might not be the first thing that you think of when considering New York architecture, but just look at this amazing street! We'd be happy to call this home!

Queens New York

Row upon row of amazing colonial homes are a terrific way to enjoy a family life, in one of the busiest cities in the world. Pretty front gardens, patriotic flags and wood cladding all add to a happy and joyful aesthetic that can make you forget you're in an urban setting.

House in Queens, New York in Spring

If you can dream it, New York has it! From amazing shops, unrivaled cuisine and chock-full commercial districts through to homely boroughs that feature beautiful rustic homes, there really is something for everyone here!

Are you yearning for the Bronx, craving Queens or mad about Manhattan now? If New York could be the perfect location for you, make sure by taking a look at this article next: The New York duplex home you'd love to own!

Soothing, elegant and practical – this home is a stunner!
Are you ready to uproot and move to New York now?

