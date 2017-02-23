Your browser is out-of-date.

5 ideas for making a small patio a whole lot more special

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios & Decks
A small patio can be a hugely stylish addition to your home, if you decorate and accessorize it well! Far from just being a wasted outdoor space, even the tiniest of patios can be quickly transformed with some wonderful furniture and impressive additions, resulting in a terrace that you will not only love the look of, but also enjoy using! Gardeners are adept at making something out of almost nothing, but we want you to feel confident enough to tackle a little patio revamp on your own, so we have found some absolutely wonderful ideas for you to consider copying. You won't be bemoaning a small garden area ever again, if you choose to emulate one of these fantastic designs!

1. Go with a monochrome scheme.

Black and white designs always look incredible, but have you considered one for your small patio? Just imagine how fantastic your space could look with black fencing, white potted blooms and a black bistro furniture set! Timeless, elegant and eye-catching, a monochrome patio is a brilliant idea!

2. Make the space an extra room!

If you have a small patio, you need to think a little more outside the box in terms of how you can make it more practical and useful. We think this lovely patio is a great example of how a small outdoor space can become an extra room for your property, in the sense that alfresco dining becomes an absolute pleasure and negates the need for an inside dining room.

3. Combine natural wood and pretty plants.

When space is in short supply, every design choice matters! In the case of tiny patios, we think that sticking to a natural design aesthetic is best, as it will maintain the outdoor vibe, but still add in some serious style credentials that wouldn't look out of place inside a home. Natural wood fencing, neutral wall colors and luscious greenery are perfect!

4. Paint a wall in a bright color.

If your patio is tantamount to a small patch of decking and high walls, it's the walls that you need to pay attention to! They can offer amazing potential for some color and vibrancy and we think that a bright red will work wonders. Just look at this example if you don't believe us! The space looks warm, tropical and so funky!

5. Include narrow borders.

When all else fails, a small patio can be brought to life, literally, with some super skinny borders that are filled with impressive plants! Using natural ceramic edging keeps the look really cohesive and pretty and a feature wall, behind the pants, is a fantastically eye-catching element too! This area doesn't even look small anymore!

Did you spot an idea here that would work well for your patio?

