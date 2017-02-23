Your browser is out-of-date.

25 spectacular shoe storage solutions!

Privat Apartments in Novosibirsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Have you ever stopped and taken a moment to assess how many shoes you have in your home? If you did, you'd realize just how vital effective storage is, as they probably take up a huge amount of space in your home! What's really terrible, is the way that high-traffic areas, such as hallways, get totally overwhelmed with them all, leaving your home looking and feeling cluttered and untidy. Interior designers know that keeping your home organized and clean is key to maintaining a beautiful aesthetic, but if you don't know the best way to store your shoes, we think we'll  have found a solution for you, right here! Take a look at the 25 unique and common sense techniques for housing shoes that we've found and see if we have got on the perfect style for you and your home!

1. Use wall shelves, to really show off your treasured collection.

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Studio D. Interiors

Space saver

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

2. Large luxury hallway cabinets can house more than just shoes!

Privat Apartments in Novosibirsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Privat Apartments in Novosibirsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

3. Under-bed drawers are perfect for hiding away a huge shoe collection.

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

4. Dead corners can be kitted out with built-in shelves to house all your footwear.

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

5. Under-stair storage that slides out is stealthy, ingenious and immeasurably handy!

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

6. Create an engaging display, using lighting and unusual shelves.

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Funky designs will encourage kids to take responsibility for tidying their shoes away.

Zapatero y Perchero infantil, marengo espacios y formas marengo espacios y formas Nursery/kid's roomStorage
marengo espacios y formas

marengo espacios y formas
marengo espacios y formas
marengo espacios y formas

8. Simple racks can house all your outdoor clothing with ease.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Traditional shoe stools give you the storage you need and somewhere to sit as you pull on your shoes.

Bench for shoe storage Broad and Turner KitchenTables & chairs
Broad and Turner

Bench for shoe storage

Broad and Turner
Broad and Turner
Broad and Turner

10. Modular designs are great, as everyone can have their own shoe cubby hole.

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

11. Go for a long, sleek and handle-less design for a minimalist and chic storage solution.

House Refurb, West London Carpentry & Decoration West London Carpentry & Decoration Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration

House Refurb

West London Carpentry & Decoration
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration
West London Carpentry & Decoration

12. Even vintage furniture can be used as shoe storage, if you include some drawers.

Cupboards and cabinets, Uttara And Adwait Furniture Uttara And Adwait Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
Uttara And Adwait Furniture

Cupboards and cabinets

Uttara And Adwait Furniture
Uttara And Adwait Furniture
Uttara And Adwait Furniture

13. Natural wood shoe storage maximizes style and practicality in one.

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

14. As above, so too below! Open shelves and cabinets are perfect together!

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

15. These might look like drawers, but they are actually individual shoe racks inside!

'Space' Contemporary wall mounted hallway shoe storage by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Space' Contemporary wall mounted hallway shoe storage by Birex

homify
homify
homify

16. Novelty shoe storage really will get the kids fired up to help with organization.

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN YU HIRAOKA DESIGN HouseholdStorage
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

GIOCHIAMO

YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

17. Upcycled vintage trunks are such a good size and shape for becoming hallway shoe storage!

Koffertische, FrauSchrader FrauSchrader Living roomSide tables & trays
FrauSchrader

FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

18. Don't think that shoe storage has to be boring! These colorful versions are so fun!

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier Lucile Roybier Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
Lucile Roybier

Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier

19. If grubby shoes are prevalent in your home, always look for storage with drawers, which are easy to clean and deodorize.

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex

homify
homify
homify

20. Modern shoe storage doesn't have to be white! This teal version is fantastic.

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex

homify
homify
homify

21. A wire storage system looks industrial but also stylish!

Mish-Mesh storage Loaf Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Metal Grey
Loaf

Mish-Mesh storage

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

22. A simple flat pack storage unit with natural drawers will look incredible in a hallway!

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

23. In a long hallway, two matching antique table can offer subtle yet beautiful shoe storage.

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
XUL Architecture

Templewood Avenue, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

24. Wall-mounted benches mean that you can keep your most-worn shoes close to the front door.

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

25. Beautiful wicker baskets are an easy way to prevent shoes from cluttering up a heavy traffic area.

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

For more fantastic organizational tips, take a look at this article: 17 common organizational fails.

Did we find the perfect solution for you?

