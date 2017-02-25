Come home to luxury in the Hamptons

The homify tour we are going to take today brings us to Long Island, NY, to get up, close and personal with a luxurious home in the Hamptons. Located on the eastern end of Long Island in Suffolk County, New York, about two hours northeast of the city, Hamptons have come to be known as the Mecca of the rich & famous over the past few decades. Hugely popular among the wealthy Americans to own a sanctum for the weekend/ summer and escape the hot New York summer months, the Hamptons are a welcome countryside refuge to many well-known personalities.
Created by architects from the NY based Labo Design Studio, this lavish residential estate packs a modish punch of contemporary style to offer a snug homey experience in absolute luxury. Armed with tasteful elements bedecking the interior & exterior aspects and perched in a picturesque landscape, this home is definitely worth a dekko. Let’s have a good look!
The residential property rests on a hilly landscape ‘tween the bay & a lake; the front is dominated by cubic shapes of various heights & depths. The ground story, through its dark color pattern, recedes delicately into the background, emphasizing the upper extent of the attached colored cubes. The facade is punctuated by apparently irregular openings, uncovering the various windows that impart a variety of lighting conditions and spatial effects to the interior spaces. Expansive panoramic windows borne on some surfaces ensure amazing views of the lake.
A true picture of creatively modern design, the facade of this holiday home is defined by straightforward geometric forms in prominent colors which are aptly suited to the natural environment of the dwelling. The horizontal bands across the cubes imply the classic style of the paneled wood shingles that find usage in a number of the neighboring villas. The facade is insulated with phenol wood panels that possess a relatively low thermal conductivity, so that a good deal of insulation could be accomplished with a thin layer- a significant detail for the crisp autumn days!
Those looking for some respite from the summer sun will find a winsome invite with this shaded pool. A water basin was generated below the overhanging second story, on the left side of the home. This arrangement bears another very significant advantage apart from the assured shade- employing a system of sliding windows, the swimming area can be cut off from the outdoor space, making the pool available during the colder months as well. This provides a permanent solution to the question of whether to choose an indoor pool or an outdoor one. Soak in the stunning outside vista as you float in the pool!
The graceful stone doorway at the end of the pool frames & augments the visual spectacle. You can enjoy the pool at night too, as the attractive spherical lamps illuminate the bathing area brilliantly & ensure a safe midnight swim.
Stylish round window openings have been incorporated as an integral part of the planned design, along with the characteristic rectangular windows. The circular shape lends a soft touch which beautifully balances out the building’s angular geometry, preventing an overtly formal vibe. Placing of the round windows, to face internal spaces & each other while also hinting at the greens outside, creates sweeping visual connections that greatly help involve the inhabitant into the enveloping natural environs.
Moving inside, the colors of the facade are retained & given an even brighter tinge to create a welcoming interior ambiance. What you can see in this image, is NO optical illusion but 2 rooms that have been so designed to form an absolutely identical set of modern bedrooms. The home boasts of a variety of guest rooms to entertain the near & dear, over long weekends and many memorable parties in the Hamptons. The color choice here adds an engagingly radiant detail. Yellow is the vibrant color of the sun, associated with happiness, joy, energy, honor, intellect & loyalty, and is therefore ideal for decking up guest rooms. Also, the warmth of this hue arouses a cheery feeling stimulating mental activity and generating positive energy.
The spacious, well lit & wholesome kitchen has plenty of counter space perfect for working on sumptuous delicacies for weekend parties. Look at the walls! Modern design in natural, neutral colors makes for a relaxing atmosphere which encourages a pleasurable & original cooking experience you may want to undertake on long holiday weekends. Notice the mini book-rack at the corner of the counter- a smart hack for a quick read while that chicken broth simmers away!
This hollow modern stairway with wooden steps leads from the ground floor to the first level. The remarkable symmetry of the staircase is in line with the design of this home- ordered structural organization with chic contemporary suggestions. The solid glossy rail and jazzy color of the flanking walls add to the finessed detailing.