Come home to luxury in the Hamptons

The homify tour we are going to take today brings us to Long Island, NY, to get up, close and personal with a luxurious home in the Hamptons. Located on the eastern end of Long Island in Suffolk County, New York, about two hours northeast of the city, Hamptons have come to be known as the Mecca of the rich & famous over the past few decades. Hugely popular among the wealthy Americans to own a sanctum for the weekend/ summer and escape the hot New York summer months, the Hamptons are a welcome countryside refuge to many well-known personalities.

Created by architects from the NY based Labo Design Studio, this lavish residential estate packs a modish punch of contemporary style to offer a snug homey experience in absolute luxury. Armed with tasteful elements bedecking the interior & exterior aspects and perched in a picturesque landscape, this home is definitely worth a dekko. Let’s have a good look!