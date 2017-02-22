5 amazing outdoor kitchens!

Gardens can be a wonderful slice of paradise, but for keen cooks, there is only one thing to be considered; a fully-stocked outdoor kitchen! We're not talking about a little grill area or a patio with a few chairs on it though, we are referring to a full-on, flame-filled kitchen set-up, out in the open air! When you see the five examples that we've found, we feel pretty sure that you're going to be seriously tempted to recreate at least one of them and if you want some expert help, you could definitely commission a kitchen planner to get you on the right track. From natural, organic cooking spaces through to luxury entertainment areas, there's something for everyone here, so let's take a look!