5 amazing outdoor kitchens!

Gardens can be a wonderful slice of paradise, but for keen cooks, there is only one thing to be considered; a fully-stocked outdoor kitchen! We're not talking about a little grill area or a patio with a few chairs on it though, we are referring to a full-on, flame-filled kitchen set-up, out in the open air! When you see the five examples that we've found, we feel pretty sure that you're going to be seriously tempted to recreate at least one of them and if you want some expert help, you could definitely commission a kitchen planner to get you on the right track. From natural, organic cooking spaces through to luxury entertainment areas, there's something for everyone here, so let's take a look!
Wow! A first floor terrace kitchen is such a great idea, as you'll get the full benefit of all the natural sunlight that hits the area! Here, a natural roof offers just enough shade and rain cover to make this an all-year-round location and a traditional farmhouse table really emphasizes the family element. The gas-fired grilling station is something else too, offering amateurs and pro cooks plenty of opportunities to flex their creative muscles! Gorgeous!
Erm… how amazing is this dedicated outdoor kitchen? Seriously, this is a full-on outdoor cooking space that would rival most indoor kitchens! With a huge amount of worktop space, a large dining table and endless useful appliances, this is so much more than the sad little grill that so many of us wheel out of the garage on a sunny day! The tiled splashback really adds a touch of extra style too!
Natural wood never fails to impress, but add in some amazingly colorful walls and suddenly, you have a really 'out there' kitchen area! Quirky and enigmatic, this kitchen has everything you'd need to cater for a seriously fun party and we are in love with the contrast, provided by the black worktops! Just wait until you see how this space is actually arranged though!
The reason why we love this outdoor kitchen so much is that it looks like a fabulous luxury family installation that you'd find inside a home! It loses none of the comfortable and beautiful touches that a standard kitchen would have, just for being outside and there is even a medley of amazing tiles and beautiful bar stools. A microwave, cooker, grill and family-sized fridge are all ensuring that the space is well-stocked too!
Have you ever seen a better use of a balcony than this? A lovely corner kitchen offers all the cooking potential that you'd need, but then extra stylish touches elevate the entire installation to become a wonderful family gathering spot. The blackboard wall is fantastic and could be a fun way to write up menu plans, but combined with some punchy colorful accents, such as the deck chairs and wine glasses, there is an underlying sense of fun here. Just look at all that glorious sunshine!
For more outdoor entertainment inspiration, take a look at this article: 11 mind-blowing ways to design a roof terrace.