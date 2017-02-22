Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 amazing outdoor kitchens!

press profile homify press profile homify
APT DE COBERTURA NA PRAIA DO SUL, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Loading admin actions …

Gardens can be a wonderful slice of paradise, but for keen cooks, there is only one thing to be considered; a fully-stocked outdoor kitchen! We're not talking about a little grill area or a patio with a few chairs on it though, we are referring to a full-on, flame-filled kitchen set-up, out in the open air! When you see the five examples that we've found, we feel pretty sure that you're going to be seriously tempted to recreate at least one of them and if you want some expert help, you could definitely commission a kitchen planner to get you on the right track. From natural, organic cooking spaces through to luxury entertainment areas, there's something for everyone here, so let's take a look!

1. Rustic and delicious.

APT DE COBERTURA NA PRAIA DO SUL, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

Wow! A first floor terrace kitchen is such a great idea, as you'll get the full benefit of all the natural sunlight that hits the area! Here, a natural roof offers just enough shade and rain cover to make this an all-year-round location and a traditional farmhouse table really emphasizes the family element. The gas-fired grilling station is something else too, offering amateurs and pro cooks plenty of opportunities to flex their creative muscles! Gorgeous!

The addition of a sink area is inspired here, as it means you won't have to run in and out of the house, while entertaining.

APT DE COBERTURA NA PRAIA DO SUL, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

Designers touches, such as funky lampshades and pretty floral displays, help to maintain a cohesion with the interior design of the home too.

APT DE COBERTURA NA PRAIA DO SUL, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

2. Incredible proportions!

Esteira de Bambu Trançada em Forro., BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Kitchen Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Erm… how amazing is this dedicated outdoor kitchen? Seriously, this is a full-on outdoor cooking space that would rival most indoor kitchens! With a huge amount of worktop space, a large dining table and endless useful appliances, this is so much more than the sad little grill that so many of us wheel out of the garage on a sunny day! The tiled splashback really adds a touch of extra style too!

The cabinets in this space are absolutely incredible! Real wood and hand-carved, they have such a high-end look and they go so well with all the feature walls!

Esteira de Bambu Trançada em Forro., BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Kitchen Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

The roof in this space is phenomenal, having been crafted from bamboo matting. It's so warm! And is that an outdoor lounge area too? WOW!

Esteira de Bambu Trançada em Forro., BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Kitchen Bamboo Wood effect
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Punchy color looks amazing!

Gourmet com SPA, Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen Solid Wood Purple/Violet
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

Natural wood never fails to impress, but add in some amazingly colorful walls and suddenly, you have a really 'out there' kitchen area! Quirky and enigmatic, this kitchen has everything you'd need to cater for a seriously fun party and we are in love with the contrast, provided by the black worktops! Just wait until you see how this space is actually arranged though! 

Woah! This is actually a fully self-contained party annex! No wonder the kitchen is so well-stocked, colorful and cool!

Gourmet com SPA, Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Spa Ceramic Green
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

With the pool and a terrace close by, this outdoor kitchen is a handy one-stop refreshment shop! We bet the house never sees any action in summer!

Gourmet com SPA, Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Spa Ceramic Green
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

4. Bringing the inside, out!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Garage and Shed
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

The reason why we love this outdoor kitchen so much is that it looks like a fabulous luxury family installation that you'd find inside a home! It loses none of the comfortable and beautiful touches that a standard kitchen would have, just for being outside and there is even a medley of amazing tiles and beautiful bar stools. A microwave, cooker, grill and family-sized fridge are all ensuring that the space is well-stocked too!

If it wasn't for all the natural light pouring in the open side of this kitchen, we would swear that this was inside an actual home! Amazing!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Garage and Shed
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Talk about cooking with a view! Knowing that this is a luxury poolside kitchen, the design makes so much more sense!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Pool
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Beauty on the balcony.

Cobertura na Barra da Tijuca, Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Patios & Decks Wood Blue
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Have you ever seen a better use of a balcony than this? A lovely corner kitchen offers all the cooking potential that you'd need, but then extra stylish touches elevate the entire installation to become a wonderful family gathering spot. The blackboard wall is fantastic and could be a fun way to write up menu plans, but combined with some punchy colorful accents, such as the deck chairs and wine glasses, there is an underlying sense of fun here. Just look at all that glorious sunshine!

Natural and painted wood looks wonderful together and the fresh blue scheme here is working wonders to make a fabulous family outdoor kitchen.

Cobertura na Barra da Tijuca, Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Patios & Decks Wood Blue
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

The actual cooking set-up here is incredible! In no way basic, it screams of a keen cook wanting a special spot to try out fabulous new recipes.

Cobertura na Barra da Tijuca, Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Patios & Decks Bricks Blue
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

For more outdoor entertainment inspiration, take a look at this article: 11 mind-blowing ways to design a roof terrace.

A glimpse into a stunning New York townhouse
Which of these designs really spoke to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks