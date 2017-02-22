10 low-cost design ideas you can copy

Interior designers are adept at making homes look and feel amazing, but the problem is, they can charge a lot for their trouble! If you are fed up of your boring interior but can't free up enough budget to get a designer on the case, then it might be worth considering some low-cost, yet still impactful home upgrades that you can complete yourself, but don't worry if you have no clue where to begin! We've come up with 10 fantastic ways to inject serious style and personality into your home and the best part is that none of them are going to break the bank! Cheap, easy and yet super elegant, all of these ideas are worth considering if you are about to embark on a revamp project!
Shiplap cladding is fantastically cost-effective, yet can transform an interior wall in minutes. Whether you paint, stain or varnish it, it will look incredible and offer such a dramatic textural difference to your other walls.
Before you start planning to replace all your furniture, why don't you stop and think about whether you could upcycle a few beautiful key pieces instead? Some chalk paint and rubbing wax would totally transform a dresser, for example, with a shabby chic aesthetic!
Gorgeous fresh cut flowers are an asset in any home, but buying vases can become a costly affair! Instead, why not use pretty mason jars to display your blooms, with candles in place as well? Cheap yet classically beautiful, this idea will look amazing in any home!
Before you convince yourself that you need to carry out a full-blown overhaul of all your interior design choices, free up a day to rearrange your furniture and see if that solves your problem! If it does, you've saved yourself thousands of dollars and a whole lot of hassle!
Keep an eye out for interesting vintage storage items, such as apple and wine crates, as well as pallets, as these can be the basis for some seriously stylish yet cheap furniture. Don't you think that this crate bedside table looks amazing, with just a coat of mustard-yellow paint?
We can't all afford exciting art collections, but something that makes a wonderful impression in a home is a great swathe of personal photographs. Hang some of your favorites on pretty garland string and even consider adding fairy lights and you'll soon see that your life is art itself!
Have you got a talent for arts and crafts? Well now is your chance to prove it, as origami lampshades are a stunning addition to a home and can be changed at the drop of a hat, if you fancy a different style or color. As we all know, paper doesn't cost a lot, so this really is a budget but beautiful idea.
Speaking of arts and crafts, how about getting seriously creative? These teacup lights are fun, quirky and unique and won't have cost a lot to make. Some hot glue, old cups and a string of fairy lights is all you'd need, and the visual impact would far outweigh the cost!
Small spaces can be so stylish and for a different take on cramped room storage, we think you should consider repurposing old ladders! They fit anywhere, reach up into dead space and can look exceptionally pretty, if sanded and painted. We think they make perfect towel rails!
Sometimes, less can be more and in terms of a really beautiful interior design scheme, this definitely applies. Instead of looking to add in low-cost accessories to your home, why not see if adopting the principles of minimalism will improve the feel of your rooms? You could even sell on things you no longer want, meaning that this tip will actually MAKE you money, not cost you any!
