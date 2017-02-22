10 low-cost design ideas you can copy

Sometimes, less can be more and in terms of a really beautiful interior design scheme, this definitely applies. Instead of looking to add in low-cost accessories to your home, why not see if adopting the principles of minimalism will improve the feel of your rooms? You could even sell on things you no longer want, meaning that this tip will actually MAKE you money, not cost you any!

For more design ideas, take a look at this article: 7 Tricks to give your home a low-cost luxury makeover.