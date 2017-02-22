9 things organized people do before bed

Interior designers can craft you a stunning home, but maintaining it is down to you, so if you are at a loss as to how to keep it neat, tidy and ready to use, read on, as we've found some super tips that organized people swear by! From leaving your living room ready to crash in at the end of a long day, to keeping your kitchen spick and span, it's far simpler than you might think to enjoy a wonderfully organized and enviably beautiful home, so come with us now as we give you all the tips and tricks you'll need!
Always try to tidy as you prep, as that will minimize your post-cooking clean-up, but as an extra touch, make sure that you give your surfaces one last wipe down, with an antibacterial cloth, just before you go to bed. It'll be fresh as a daisy for when you wake up!
Don't even think about going to bed until you've put your remote controls where they belong, turned off the TV, plumped the sofa cushions and cleared any crockery out of the room! By resetting the space so you can use it as soon as you get home, the room will look tidy and organized all the time!
Here's a great tip for really organized people! If you can set aside a few minutes every evening to make lunches for the next day, you won't have to start your morning ploughing through mess and trying to get everyone ready to leave the house! Small endeavors make a big difference!
Have a quick scan of your home in the evening and pick up anything that has been left on the floor and you'll soon find that your space looks and feels far more tidy. You could get the rest of the household in on this too, by asking them to make sure they pick up all their own bits and pieces.
Home offices can quickly get messy and disorganized, with coffee cups piling up, paperwork scattered everywhere and Post-It Notes stuck to every surface, but if you want a neat and productive space, you need to reset it every evening. Leave yourself with a clear and fresh desk to sit down to the next day and you'll soon find that your work rate improves!
We are in awe of people that are so organized that they can choose and hang their clothes for the next day, the night before, but it's worth doing! You won't have to trawl through your wardrobe, leaving it untidy and cluttered and you can simply glide from bed to bathroom to work. Easy!
We all have that special spot where we put our dirty clothes, but instead of using a chair or a portion of floor, tale the time to dump them all in an actual laundry basket. This will keep your home far more organized, smelling good and looking a lot less like student digs!
A simple wall-mounted blackboard is a great way to make sure that you know exactly what you need to tackle the next day. You could even go a little larger and paint a whole wall with blackboard paint, so that everyone in the family can make their own lists and leave each other handy notes and reminders.
How many of us are guilty of pulling everything out of our wardrobes, when we are searching for something to put on in the morning? It's not a problem if you remember to hang everything you discard back up, but if you leave that until you get home, you won't feel like doing it then either and suddenly, everything you own lives on the floor! Make it easier for yourself and hang everything straight back up!
