9 things organized people do before bed

How many of us are guilty of pulling everything out of our wardrobes, when we are searching for something to put on in the morning? It's not a problem if you remember to hang everything you discard back up, but if you leave that until you get home, you won't feel like doing it then either and suddenly, everything you own lives on the floor! Make it easier for yourself and hang everything straight back up!

