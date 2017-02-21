Minimalist and natural: what a home!

21st Century Korea has been the most rapidly developed country in recent years. The trend-sensitive Korean market has been the first testing ground for launching new ideas for housing. The Korean housing market is also showing an innovative change as it is reflecting the rapid trend in consumer lifestyles.

This minimalist home is no exception. It makes space practical, efficient and stylish and all for a fraction of the price of a regular home. This is because it is space-smart, providing everything that a family needs under one roof without unnecessary clutter or additional unused spaces.

Let's take a look!