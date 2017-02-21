Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalist and natural: what a home!

press profile homify
G House, NEN NEN Minimalist house
21st Century Korea has been the most rapidly developed country in recent years. The trend-sensitive Korean market has been the first testing ground for launching new ideas for housing. The Korean housing market is also showing an innovative change as it is reflecting the rapid trend in consumer lifestyles. 

This minimalist home is no exception. It makes space practical, efficient and stylish and all for a fraction of the price of a regular home. This is because it is space-smart, providing everything that a family needs under one roof without unnecessary clutter or additional unused spaces. 

Let's take a look!

Exterior.

G House - Facade NEN Minimalist house
Made predominantly out of wood and brick, the outdoors area provides a charming corridor which is all under cover and leads to the entrance. The space can be covered in the cooler months and open in the summer months to let air-flow and sunlight in. The colors are calming and natural and the home immediately feels cozy and welcoming from the outside. 

Indoor spaces.

G House - Dining Room NEN Minimalist dining room
As we come inside, we encounter a pristine home in which order is preferred. Each piece has been selected carefully in order to make full use of the space available. We notice immediately that there is no clutter at all and that there is plenty of space to walk around and enjoy the space. 

Lounge area.

G House - Living Room NEN Living room
The living room is efficiently decorated, with couch and shelves. The preference is for warm wood colors such as the shelves on the back wall and the wooden floor, whilst the furniture and decorations have been chosen carefully by the interior decorators to create a sense of elegance and class.

Perfect in white.

G House - Corridor NEN Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
As we can see the home is predominantly white, which gives a sense of elegance and grace to the interior spaces. White also makes everything look larger, so it is the perfect choice for this space-smart home. 

Storage.

G House - Corridor NEN Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The storage is inside the walls and you wouldn't even know it's there. Handle-less cupboards are hidden which makes the hallways unrestricted and uncluttered. 

For more luxurious homes which are steeped in nature, take a look at this surprising home!

G House - Isometric NEN
