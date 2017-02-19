A New York apartment full of light!

If you like some glitz and glamour in your style, then we suggest you take a look at this stunning New York apartment. New York is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and it is no wonder that people from all over flock to experience its incredible sights and sounds. We can't wait to show you this apartment which is located in the heart of it all. Some call it a 5000 square foot masterpiece, and others call it one of the most beautiful homes they have ever seen.
Come and take a look!
This home is a unique blend of beautiful modern fixes and traditional pieces. It is open plan and the architects at SA-DA Architecture have created a spacious living room which is fit for a large family. The antique rug and the eclectic wooden dining table complete the space by adding a touch of character. The living area feels welcoming and definitely cozy!
While the living areas feature a mix of modern and traditional pieces, the kitchen is a contemporary area to be marveled at. The wooden cabinets add warmth to the modernity of the kitchen and the white counter tops are white and pristine. Very unique clear lamp pendants hang above the work area providing plenty of light to the space. Stainless steel appliances and sinks complete the modern look of the kitchen and make cooking enjoyable.
The sun room is calm and well-lit with a view of the outdoors. The simple furnishings and windows make it pleasant and sunny, with large windows and glass overhead.
This is the first bedroom and we can see that there is more of a traditional atmosphere here, with wooden ceilings which add an incredible amount of character to the room. The furniture in this space is similar to that of the living area with the eclectic and antique looking armchair and TV stand that sits besides a fairly modern and minimal bed with simple bedding.
The second bedroom is also home to rich vaulted, wooden ceilings and an open plan room design which allows you to access the bedroom from both the right and left corridor.
The bathroom is well-lit, large and simple, with a two sink elevated cabinet which extends along the back wall. The mirrors give it a feel of transparency whilst the lighting, mainly down-lights illuminate the whole room brilliantly.
We can see from this close-up of the sink area that the two predominant colors are white and wood, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
