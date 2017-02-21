Stylish breakfast bars for any kitchen!

Who doesn't love a good breakfast bar? They offer fantastic dining potential, increase your kitchen worktop area and can even hold extra storage potential beneath them, so no wonder they are fast becoming a kitchen must-have! Kitchen planners will tell you that a breakfast bar is a fantastic way to combine your cooking and dining spaces and that regardless of the size of your room, there will be a style that can work for you, but if you need a little more convincing, let us show you some gorgeous examples! We just know that at least one of these designs will make you sit up and take notice!
We told you that there is a breakfast bar for every space and we don't like to disappoint, so just look at how sweet and stylish this super small installation is! Pared back and beautiful, dinner for two has never looked so appealing and the style would be so simple to recreate as well!
Breakfast bars don't need to standalone kitchen additions, as this divine L-shaped installation proves! Helping to maintain the clean lines and gorgeous style of the granite top, this integrated bar doubles up as extra worktop space and the wooden front adds in such a lovely organic touch.
This kitchen is spectacular in its own right, thanks to the great swathes of unfinished OSB that makes up the majority of the interior scheme, but add in a polished concrete breakfast bar and the warm, homely vibe is complete. Unfinished construction materials shouldn't look this good or stylish, but they do and the fact that they are so cost-effective is another bonus!
There's no way that you can ignore this breakfast bar! In a large and luxurious kitchen, a really eye-catching bar will be a perfect finishing touch. The sculpted edges make for a really unique and beautiful look and the contrast of the dark wood and white top is incredible.
A stunning breakfast bar can be as easy to create as simply overhanging your island worktop and popping a few stool underneath it and the best part, is that it won't just look like an afterthought. This design is perfect for a sociable home, as cooks and diners can all be together!
To make your breakfast bar really stand out as a stylish addition in its own right, a little color will go a long way! You know by now that we have a lot of time for really bold choices and this red panel is working wonders to create an engaging and covetable little dining spot. Matching the stool color is the final touch of genius that brings everything together.
Simple can be so lovely and this plain white breakfast bar is all the proof that you'll need! Doubling up as the main stretch of counter space in the kitchen, no extra space was sacrificed to install this pretty dining spot and we have to say, we wouldn't be mad if we had something similar in our homes!
