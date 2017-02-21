How to tackle home staging like a professional

If you're planning to sell your home, real estate agents will tell you that staging your home properly is a key way to get potential buyers to put in an offer, as they can easily imagine how they will use the spaces with their own furniture. A blank room is really hard to imagine as a family home, but some simple touches will make the endeavor so much simpler and we want to let you in on all the secrets that home stagers use to make an empty property look more like a livable property. If you want to really cash in on your next sale, take a look at these amazing staging projects and see what inspiration you can draw from them!
Though this looks to be a pleasant enough living room, it doesn't exactly inspire thoughts of cozy evenings and happy times, does it? A few simple pieces of furniture could go a long way here.
If you were worried that home staging would cost you a lot of money, this will put your mind at ease! Some upcycled pallets have created a lovely seating area, while a plant and a rug have really finished the space off in a pleasing way too!
All the natural light flowing into this room is divine and with a stylish tiled floor in place and heritage roof beams, there is a lot of potential here, but it's hard to picture this space as a cohesive home area.
Wow! What a difference some furniture has made! This home looks bright and fresh and totally ready to move into now! The choice of all-white furniture has really helped to keep a minimalist vibe alive.
No potential buyers want to take on a home that feels as though it will take a gargantuan effort to modernize and update it, so you need to really think about the furniture that you have in place. Dark, overbearing pieces will shrink a room too, which is a double no-no!
WOAH! A pastel accent wall, modern light shade and less furniture have totally transformed this formerly depressing space. We can picture wonderful family meals in this room now, can't you? Well, so will potential buyers!
You might have thought that totally cleared and unfussy spaces are appealing to potential buyers, as it lets them imagine how they could transform the space, but if you have grubby walls and dark to the point of Gothic flooring, it would be a real stretch of the imagination!
For just a weekend or two of hard graft, the change here is tangible! A more pleasing floor finish has lifted the space, but add in some dove gray walls and a little minimalist furniture and suddenly, you have a living room that nobody would be able to resist! The power of home staging really shouldn't be underestimated!
For a little more renovation advice, take a look at this article: 20 tips for completing a successful home renovation (part one).