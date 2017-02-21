Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small kitchens that are full of character!

press profile homify press profile homify
ПРИТЯЖЕНИЕ ЦВЕТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Small kitchens don't need to negate style in favor of practicality, as they can be perfectly combined to create a usable, beautiful and functional space. Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that making the most of a small room is an art, but we think we've noticed some key motifs that will give you a fantastic head start in the race for a fabulous but small kitchen. If you have been meaning to revamp your space for a while now, come and take a look at some easy to copy styles that will have your small kitchen making a big design splash in no time.

1. Wood and white.

КРАСКИ ЖИЗНИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Modern Kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

The genius of this small kitchen lies in the fact that the top cupboards are white and blend in with the wall perfectly, while the bottom cabinets are a striking and stunning wood finish. You get far more storage than your eyes first expect and the classic color scheme will look great for years to come!

2. Color pops.

ПРИТЯЖЕНИЕ ЦВЕТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

We're not ignoring the fantastic curved corner units at all, as they add in a really contemporary and cool style nuance, but it's the use of a zingy accent color that really sets this kitchen apart! If you thought you could only have an all-white installation in a small space, think again and see how color could emphasize your space.

3. Unique details.

Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Kitchen Wood White
Ksenia Konovalova Design

Small kitchen interior design

Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design

Purple walls, a wooden feature segment, incredible lighting and high-level shelving all combine to create an engaging and fabulous kitchen. It's not a large room, but with so many noticeable details, you can totally overlook the proportions, in favour of drinking in the space as a whole. 

4. Personal style.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

If you wonder how you can inject your own sense of style in a small kitchen, take inspiration from this one! All the different elements shouldn't work or look cohesive together, but in reality, this eclectic design really is stunning! The feature floor and eye-catching glass wall are so daring, not to mention the injection of bright red in the form of the seats!

5. Monochrome heaven.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't have to embrace the rainbow in order to have a stylish and funky kitchen you know, as black and white will inject a classic and yet cool aesthetic that is impossible to ignore! The checkerboard floor here really peps up the room and with stainless appliances in place too, there is such a fresh and dazzling vibe!

6. Simple and sweet.

ИНДУСТРИЯ КОМФОРТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

On first glance, this kitchen could look a little cramped and even fairly normal, but look more closely and you'll see all the details that make it so much more! Re-purposed industrial light fixtures, custom wine racks and a comfortable family dining table make this a dream kitchen for any home!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 12 kitchen mistakes we all make, but should avoid.

A stunning New York apartment with ideas to copy
Would any of these terrific kitchens look right at home in your house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks