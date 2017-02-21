Small kitchens that are full of character!

Small kitchens don't need to negate style in favor of practicality, as they can be perfectly combined to create a usable, beautiful and functional space. Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that making the most of a small room is an art, but we think we've noticed some key motifs that will give you a fantastic head start in the race for a fabulous but small kitchen. If you have been meaning to revamp your space for a while now, come and take a look at some easy to copy styles that will have your small kitchen making a big design splash in no time.
The genius of this small kitchen lies in the fact that the top cupboards are white and blend in with the wall perfectly, while the bottom cabinets are a striking and stunning wood finish. You get far more storage than your eyes first expect and the classic color scheme will look great for years to come!
We're not ignoring the fantastic curved corner units at all, as they add in a really contemporary and cool style nuance, but it's the use of a zingy accent color that really sets this kitchen apart! If you thought you could only have an all-white installation in a small space, think again and see how color could emphasize your space.
Purple walls, a wooden feature segment, incredible lighting and high-level shelving all combine to create an engaging and fabulous kitchen. It's not a large room, but with so many noticeable details, you can totally overlook the proportions, in favour of drinking in the space as a whole.
If you wonder how you can inject your own sense of style in a small kitchen, take inspiration from this one! All the different elements shouldn't work or look cohesive together, but in reality, this eclectic design really is stunning! The feature floor and eye-catching glass wall are so daring, not to mention the injection of bright red in the form of the seats!
You don't have to embrace the rainbow in order to have a stylish and funky kitchen you know, as black and white will inject a classic and yet cool aesthetic that is impossible to ignore! The checkerboard floor here really peps up the room and with stainless appliances in place too, there is such a fresh and dazzling vibe!
On first glance, this kitchen could look a little cramped and even fairly normal, but look more closely and you'll see all the details that make it so much more! Re-purposed industrial light fixtures, custom wine racks and a comfortable family dining table make this a dream kitchen for any home!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 12 kitchen mistakes we all make, but should avoid.