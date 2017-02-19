Top 5: from 6 houses that don't follow conventions to 20 ideas to make your TV area look spectacular

It's really a catch-22—if you make your bedroom too beautiful and comfortable, there's a fear that productivity will be lost as you'll want to be in bed all day. At the same time, the rest of our home is often decorated according to the reception that it'll give people, the bedroom is the last place of privacy and solace.

With that being said, bedrooms should be beautiful, comfortable and promote relaxation and efficiency. If you have a great place to start and end your day, everyday, then your quality of life will be much better and brighter for years to come. Below we have compiled the ten most beautiful bedrooms that you should try to copy, immediately. They range in style, color and size, just like your home ranges in these items as well! Get inspired! Click here for full article.