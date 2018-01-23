10 wonderful home entrance ideas

The entrance to your home is not merely a passageway to your living spaces, it is an entry into your world that reflects your persona. Time and again, interior decorators have emphasized on the significance of giving due consideration to the design & decor of the home entrance. Your entrance is what decides the first impression of your home interior, and that is what makes it really important to give your entrance & hallway a dash of flair which wows your visitors.

In this article, homify offers you 10 inspiring ideas to give your home entrance that extra zing which makes your guests jealous and you, super proud. Have a look and find out which of these fit the bill to perfect your space for that superlative first impression!