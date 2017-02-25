10 bright ideas to give your home great lighting

The one thing that many people overlook but that can instantly change the atmosphere, the mood, and even the size of a room, is lighting. It needs to be thought about in each individual space depending on what that room is used for, what time of day (or night) it's used in, and the requirements of the activity in each.
Whether it's directional lighting needed for the corners of a kitchen, or low, soft, atmospheric lighting more suited to a bedroom, the types of light fittings, their placements and even the types of bulbs in them need to be carefully chosen. Bearing that in mind, we will look at ten different types of lighting that can be used in your home, and the effects of each.
Installing lights into a wall, a ceiling or around the floor will add extra dimension to a space and increase it's depth. By illuminating the recesses in this wall, the architects not only give it an ultra-modern and luxurious feel, but also make it seem bigger.
Additionally, you can also paint the alcoves and recesses a darker color to really make the shapes pop.
Directional lighting like these spotlights are perfect if you want to draw attention to certain areas in your home. If you have some favorite artwork or a beautifully textured surface, then overhead lighting will make it stand out even more.
You can also use lighting as a way to create a hanging feature, like this boxed set of bulbs, or as a subtle way to add more light to awkward corners and tiny spaces. Hang them on adjustable chains and install over the kitchen countertop or island in the middle of the room for added light.
Another great spot would be in an entrance way as a way to welcome guests and set the mood for the rest of the house.
More often than not, a combination of lighting needs to be installed, and this is especially true in kitchens. Strong spotlights and long halogen lights are good to have over working spaces, and softer lights that hang lower are better to have for relaxing in dining spaces.
An eye catching look is to install lights in and around cupboards. Obviously cabinets with glass inserts are the ones you want to work with, and will make your kitchen a stunning attraction.
Lights around the bottom edges and flooring will make your kitchen positively glow, and appear to be floating.
With something as technical as this, be sure to ask a professional cabinet maker or carpenter for help.
And of course lighting doesn't have to be purely functional. This row of low, hanging orbs act like a visual boundary between the sofa area and the rest of the room, making the lounge more intimate and cozy. So definitely go ahead and use lights to decorate your space.
This next set of hanging light bulbs are a great playful addition to this bedroom. Anything hung at a lower level will make a space feel more relaxed, more informal, and more inviting.
For that designer look, why not use the actual light fitting as a feature. The black strings that these bulbs hang on have been strung up and twisted in such a way that they are now look like a modern art sculpture.
Perfectly suited for a kid's room, these cloud shapes have got lights installed behind them, making them almost actually float off the wall.
If your child loves a night light, then why not take the idea to the next level and go with something stunning like these glowing clouds?
And finally, track lighting is a great addition to many different spaces—for the kitchen, the bathroom, the bedroom. This wardrobe will no longer be in the dark thanks to the lights installed above it, which can also be directed and moved according to where they are needed.
It's not only important for an interior—the right lighting can also make your exterior look incredible (the proof is here).