10 bright ideas to give your home great lighting

The one thing that many people overlook but that can instantly change the atmosphere, the mood, and even the size of a room, is lighting. It needs to be thought about in each individual space depending on what that room is used for, what time of day (or night) it's used in, and the requirements of the activity in each.

Whether it's directional lighting needed for the corners of a kitchen, or low, soft, atmospheric lighting more suited to a bedroom, the types of light fittings, their placements and even the types of bulbs in them need to be carefully chosen. Bearing that in mind, we will look at ten different types of lighting that can be used in your home, and the effects of each.