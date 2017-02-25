The votes are in: inspiration from Oscar-nominated Lion

It's almost time for the 89th Academy Awards, and we can barely contain our excitement. Continuing with our home and decor inspiration from this year's Oscar-nominated films, today we will take a look at the highly acclaimed Lion, another contender in the best picture category. If you want to take explore more Oscar inspiration, take a look at our articles on La La Land and Moonlight.

Lion follows the story of Saroo, a five-year-old boy who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta after falling asleep on a train and being separated thousands of miles from his family. Flash forward 25 years in Australia, were the adult Saroo (Dev Patel) lives with his adopted parent, he starts to remember his family and steadfastly undertakes a mission to find them. This heartfelt film of love and determination will have all audiences in tears.

Join us today as we take a look at how we can bring that atmosphere of the film to our home. Whether it is the tangible heat of the scenes in India and Australia, or the sweeping emotions of longing and homecoming, you are sure to find some inspiration to bring the essence of Saroo's story to your living space.