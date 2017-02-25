The votes are in: inspiration from Oscar-nominated Lion

It's almost time for the 89th Academy Awards, and we can barely contain our excitement. Continuing with our home and decor inspiration from this year's Oscar-nominated films, today we will take a look at the highly acclaimed Lion, another contender in the best picture category. If you want to take explore more Oscar inspiration, take a look at our articles on La La Land and Moonlight.
Lion follows the story of Saroo, a five-year-old boy who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta after falling asleep on a train and being separated thousands of miles from his family. Flash forward 25 years in Australia, were the adult Saroo (Dev Patel) lives with his adopted parent, he starts to remember his family and steadfastly undertakes a mission to find them. This heartfelt film of love and determination will have all audiences in tears.
Join us today as we take a look at how we can bring that atmosphere of the film to our home. Whether it is the tangible heat of the scenes in India and Australia, or the sweeping emotions of longing and homecoming, you are sure to find some inspiration to bring the essence of Saroo's story to your living space.
Whether it's the technology of Google Earth or the extensive travels of Saroo that come to mind when you think about Lion, geography plays a very important role in the film. Bring this essence into your home by incorporating maps wherever you can. We love these antique-style map wallpaper for the bedroom.
Bring the warmth of the Indian and Australian landscape (the two main settings for the film) to your home by decorating with hot mustards and copper adornments.
Even if you've only seen the trailer of Lion, the iconic blue beanie worn by Rooney Mara's character, Lucy, stands out in the emotional landscape like a bright beacon. The sentimental significance of this object can be mimicked by bringing a pop of cerulean to your living space.
Lastly, we cannot fail to give a nod towards the awe-inspiring scene of young Saroo among a swarm of butterflies. A creative mural or wallpaper will do very well to mimic this amazing scene in your home.