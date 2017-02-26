Your browser is out-of-date.

The votes are in: inspiration from Manchester by the Sea

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
COASTAL GARDEN, Roger Webster Garden Design Roger Webster Garden Design Modern Garden
We can barely contain our excitement as that important day is upon us. The 89th Annual Academy Awards is about to break, and with it, the announcement on who the winners will be. We have a few favorites, but to be honest, the contenders for this year are so impressive, that the competition will be tight. 

We have turned our attention to the Best Picture category in particular, and were so taken with the candidates that we investigated how we can recreate their essence and style in our home decor. Take a look at top contenders La La LandMoonlight, and Lion.

Today, we will look at the last installment in our Oscar exploration with Manchester by the Sea. This moody and strikingly realistic drama follows the story of Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), who is called upon to act as guardian for his 16-year old nephew after his brothers passing. Returning to his damp hometown in coastal New England, Chandler comes to terms with his new-found parental responsibilities as well as his own tragic history. 

Join us to take a look at how you can bring the poignant realism of Manchester by the Sea into your home. 

Nautical.

NAUTICAL, LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS

LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS
LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS
LA CASA DE LOS CUADROS

The first image that we associate the film with, is of course the harbor of the small New England town and it's accompanying yachts and sail boats. A nautical theme will thus be well suited to this film, and you can enhance this idea by choosing neutral colors and black-and-white photography. 

Moody blues.

Colección Gamamobel Day, Gamamobel Spain Gamamobel Spain Living roomSofas & armchairs
Gamamobel Spain

Gamamobel Spain
Gamamobel Spain
Gamamobel Spain

The chilly breeze from the ocean and the essence of autumn can be felt throughout the film, lending a very particular atmosphere to the film that is well-suited to the plot. You can create this feeling in your living room by picking dusty blue features, like this large sofa pieces that look like the ocean themselves. 

Plaid and patterns.

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome New Bedrooms Peter Silk Classic style bedroom
Peter Silk

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome New Bedrooms

Peter Silk
Peter Silk
Peter Silk

The sweet and graceful Michelle Williams is definitely the inspiration behind this decoration look, with her iconic plaid jacket and the delicate floral linen of her pajamas we see in the film. Combine these two and you get a distinct atmosphere that immediately resonates with a New England atmosphere. 

Rustic charms.

Streifentapeten & Wandfarben, Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH Walls
Klebefieber.de—Apalis GmbH

Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH
Klebefieber.de—Apalis GmbH
Klebefieber.de - Apalis GmbH

Lastly, we cannot neglect to mention the rustic charm that is present in the film. The production designer was charged with creating realistic sets on a limited budget. They therefore scoured the coastal towns of New England to make sure they get the look right, and much filming was done on location. 

Wood, brick and pastoral colors feature heavily, and bring these together in your home will replicate the look. 

Does Manchester by the Sea get your vote?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

