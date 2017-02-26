The votes are in: inspiration from Manchester by the Sea

We can barely contain our excitement as that important day is upon us. The 89th Annual Academy Awards is about to break, and with it, the announcement on who the winners will be. We have a few favorites, but to be honest, the contenders for this year are so impressive, that the competition will be tight.

We have turned our attention to the Best Picture category in particular, and were so taken with the candidates that we investigated how we can recreate their essence and style in our home decor. Take a look at top contenders La La Land, Moonlight, and Lion.

Today, we will look at the last installment in our Oscar exploration with Manchester by the Sea. This moody and strikingly realistic drama follows the story of Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), who is called upon to act as guardian for his 16-year old nephew after his brothers passing. Returning to his damp hometown in coastal New England, Chandler comes to terms with his new-found parental responsibilities as well as his own tragic history.

Join us to take a look at how you can bring the poignant realism of Manchester by the Sea into your home.