12 unique wall designs to inspire you

Paper, paint or tiles. That seems to be the sum total of ways that you can give your walls a little more personality, right? Well, to a certain extent that is true, but we wonder if you are aware of just how many incredible styles of those materials there are to choose from. Just in case you aren't, we are going to show you some really unusual and funky designs, each of which has totally transformed a space. Interior designers know that statement wall finishes are HUGE news right now, but we don't want you to be the last to know, so come and look at these brilliant designs and see if they inspire you to give your walls a little more oomph as well!
Wow! There are a couple of ways to recreate this wooden wall effect! You can either buy wallpaper that mimics the look, or, and we think this is a fabulous idea, you can mount wooden shingles to create a wood-clad interior wall. Imagine how gorgeous it would look in the evening, with some mood lighting!
Flocked wallpaper is utterly spectacular and luxurious, so much so that you don't need to hang it over an entire wall! The tactile finish makes it perfect for a statement headboard backdrop, as seen here!
Patterned tiles are a steadfast and stupendous way to inject some incredible style into your bathroom, in a practical and easy to maintain way. You could even use mosaic tiles and create an amazing image, if you're artistic!
In a traditional cabin home, it doesn't make any sense to cover up the fabulous log walls that offer security and stability, as well as wonderful style! Leaving them natural and exposed is a fantastic idea!
Now this is something different and cool! Creating a patina effect on concrete has made for a really unique and eye-catching bathroom! The beautiful colors, influenced by autumnal motifs, look so stunning.
We're not suggesting that you break a mirror and risk seven years of bad luck for this technique, but shattered glass pieces make wonderful mosaic wall designs! Placed opposite a window, they must reflect a lot of sunlight too!
Did you ever think that plaid wallpaper would be so popular? It gives such a country and cozy feel to any room and has the effect of making your walls look fabric-wrapped. Oooh, there's another fun wall idea!
Perfect for a children's bedrooms, fun floral motifs are a great way to make wallpaper more fun! We really love how busy and engaging the walls look here. It's such a change from the minimalism we are used to!
These glass blocks are incredible and have made for a really interesting internal dividing wall! Allowing light to keep flowing, yet also enough privacy, the modern yet retro look of the blocks is fantastic!
If you like the idea of glass walls, but not in their entirety, check out this wonderful design! Stylish, modern and sleek, the natural wood looks so warm, but still modern, thanks to the glass!
Blackboard paint is being used more and more as a standard wall paint, as that allows for a constantly evolving and interactive interior surface! This would be great if you have some artists in the family!
These gloss wall tiles look so perfect for the bathroom, because the tones almost mimic the tones of the sea and lend themselves to a fantastically water-themed room! These tiles have instantly perked up the space!
