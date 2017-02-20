12 unique wall designs to inspire you

Paper, paint or tiles. That seems to be the sum total of ways that you can give your walls a little more personality, right? Well, to a certain extent that is true, but we wonder if you are aware of just how many incredible styles of those materials there are to choose from. Just in case you aren't, we are going to show you some really unusual and funky designs, each of which has totally transformed a space. Interior designers know that statement wall finishes are HUGE news right now, but we don't want you to be the last to know, so come and look at these brilliant designs and see if they inspire you to give your walls a little more oomph as well!