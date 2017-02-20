Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Unique dining rooms that you'll find tasty

press profile homify press profile homify
ИНДУСТРИЯ КОМФОРТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Loading admin actions …

It sometimes feels as though separate dining rooms are a thing of the past, with so many people seeking to combine their eating and cooking spaces into one, but we aren't mad at that trend, as it creates amazing and cohesive spaces! We thought it would be fun to see if we can find some unusual dining spots to show you today, just in case you are trying to think of a way to include a sit-down eating space in your home and we know that all of these will give you some great ideas! Kitchen planners make combining kitchen and dining spaces look so easy, but before you tackle a similar project, drink in all of this wonderful inspiration and see which style you fancy emulating!

1. Eclectic.

G House - Dining Room NEN Minimalist dining room
NEN

G House—Dining Room

NEN
NEN
NEN

Who needs a set of matching dining chairs when a host of different styles can look so eclectic and amazing? In an otherwise ordered and minimal room, this aversion to order really works and adds a fabulous sense of whimsy and fun!

2. Cozy.

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

You wouldn't believe how the rest of this New York townhouse looks, but as far as capturing a cozy dining space aesthetic goes, this is a home run! Warm tones, a traditional farmhouse table and overhead lighting all beckons you in!

3. Family-friendly.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wow! In a busy household, we have to say that this extra long dining table looks like it is totally fit for purpose! Colorful chairs and a direct connection to the kitchen make this a dining room that feels fun and lively!

4. Industrial.

Loft on Grand Street, NY, Labo Design Studio Labo Design Studio House
Labo Design Studio

Loft on Grand Street, NY

Labo Design Studio
Labo Design Studio
Labo Design Studio

This is a stealthy dining area, with the kitchen mounted against the rear wall and smoothly transitioning into a steel and glass table. The retro chairs add in so much style, but it's the pared back and functional element that grabs our attention.

5. Minimal.

Townhouse Upper East Side, NY, Labo Design Studio Labo Design Studio House
Labo Design Studio

Townhouse Upper East Side, NY

Labo Design Studio
Labo Design Studio
Labo Design Studio

We've sat and looked at this dining area for a few minutes, as it's so striking! Totally uncluttered and relying solely on a large and bold table design, this gorgeous area really means business. It feels so enclosed and yet open too, thanks to the dark walls!

6. Squeezed in.

ИНДУСТРИЯ КОМФОРТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

If you think that you have too many belongings to make a dining room work, think again, as this room is filled to the brim with furniture, but still looks wonderful! In fact, there is a cozy and snug vibe!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Multifunctional.

ИНДУСТРИЯ КОМФОРТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

In a small kitchen, you might not have room for an island, so pop your dining table in there and you can kill two birds with one stone! Offering an extra work surface, as well as a pleasant place to convene for meals, this is a great idea!

8. Sun-seeker.

КРАСКИ ЖИЗНИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Modern Living Room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Any sunny little corner can make for a perfectly charming dining spot, but we suggest opting for a circular table, as they are far easier to integrate into a room when space is tight! Just look at how charming this small but functional set-up looks!

9. Bistro.

ПРИТЯЖЕНИЕ ЦВЕТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

In a truly tiny home, you might think that a dining area is something you need to forgo, but in all honesty, a bistro furniture set will fit in even the smallest of spaces! You can't deny that this little installation looks cute as a button!

For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 spectacular kitchen-dining rooms.

3 New York homes that you'll love!
Which of these styles would work well in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks