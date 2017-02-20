3 New York homes that you'll love!

When you picture New York homes, what comes to mind? Loft apartments and townhouses we're willing to bet and that's precisely what we are going to show you today, so you can identify the key motifs that make these wonderful spaces so special! Interior designers must love recreating these fabulous style and given that they are so popular, it's a good job, but we can really understand why they hold such widespread appeal. Great for families, couples or singles, these character-filled homes are really something, so let's take a look at the three that we've found and see which you'd love the most!
Apparently, this loft apartment used to be a cacophony of cramped and small spaces, but you wouldn't know, now that it's been given the open treatment! A monochrome scheme has maintained a modern and fresh vibe, while the brick walls and wooden flooring makes sure that a tangibly industrial vibe prevails. That's vital in these terrific loft conversions! Just look at the flow of space here, with the kitchen, dining room and living room all melding together seamlessly!
We always picture lofts being so cool that they look a little bit like an art gallery and you can't deny that this one has captured that aesthetic perfectly, but there is also a chilled-out and relaxed vibe too. Mismatched furniture is a key motif to take not of here as it lends itself to the almost thrift store look!
Track lighting, low-level furniture and bright white walls make this space as stereotypically New York loft as possible, but that's no bad thing! The reason so many people copy these motifs is that they look utterly phenomenal! Go on, we dare you to deny it!
If a brownstone is your dream, prepare to fall totally in love with this incredible home, which has been updated and renovated to offer a traditional facade, but a fresh and contemporary interior! Plaster has been removed to offer pretty brick walls (spot the recurring theme!) and interior walls have been ceremoniously removed, to capture a far more open aesthetic. The bold use of black is another detail to copy, but let's take a closer look!
There is so much to take in, in this one picture! Retro furniture, a polished concrete floor, rustic red brick walls and an industrial fireplace are just cohabiting perfectly together here and have made a real interior statement! We are fast getting on board with the New York home aesthetic!
Wow! Black walls and unusual wooden cabinets here have made for a truly striking and artistic kitchen! There seems to be a recurring theme of simple cooking spaces, but that doesn't equal unimaginative or unstylish installations! Task lighting and dark walls really are tempting us!
If you fancy seeing something that defiantly contrasts with the two former examples, you can't miss this opulent, traditional and really heritage townhouse! Wow. There is such a commitment to high-end and luxury finishes here, but it looks so right! This is proof that old or new, townhouse interiors will absolutely work. Just look at those curtains and pelmets!
There wasn't even a moment where we suspected that the bathroom here would be anything other than an extravaganza in marble! Rich, over the top and yet timeless, it's the perfect choice for a heritage townhouse that enjoys quality finishes and traditional design! Even the hardware here is amazing!
New York townhouses are wonderful for exploring different interior design styles, as they are set over multiple floors, so if you fancy some modern floors and more traditional ones, they will all work, as a whole! Here, a cozy and almost country-style kitchen/diner is a real step away from the luxe finishes of other rooms, but it works so well! Townhouses are perfect for anyone that can't settle on one decor style!
We couldn't show you this townhouse without including a picture of the entrance hall surprise! A beautiful elephant sculpture is the first thing you'll see as you walk through the door and given how the rest of the floors have been decorated, it's a good hint as to the fact that this is an eclectic home! And that's the key to New York homes; be funky, unusual, eclectic and yourself! It will look amazing!
