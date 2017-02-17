5 of the best before and after projects!

We aren't ones for over-exaggeration, so when we tell you that we have brought together five of the absolute best before and after articles that we have ever written, we really do mean it and we have good reason for doing so as well! So many of you out there are on the precipice of taking on homes that need renovation, so before you call in your architect or interior designer, we want to know that we've given you a little motivation and inspiration! We're going to tease you a little bit, by showing you one before and one after picture from each project, but we're not super mean, so we are going to include the link to the original article too, so if you see something you like, you can investigate a little further! Let's take a look!
This certainly wasn't a small project! A brand new home build, in a rural setting, this bare shell shot shows exactly how much had to be done! Just wait until you see the incredible finishes that were included throughout though! You won't believe your eyes, or the views!
Wow! First things first, the extensive landscaping that was carried out here has worked a treat, as the views out of the full-height windows are gorgeous, but just look at the fit and finish here! An inset fireplace, plenty of storage and a white and wood combo have created a wonderful and relaxing rural home!
Take a look at the whole project, here.
Taking a totally ruined and abandoned shell of a former home, the clients who instigated this project must have been really confident about the skills of their architect! there really wasn't anything other than a couple of walls to work with here, yet the owners were determined to salvage the home!
While this incredible home is absolutely awe-inspiring to look at, we know what you're thinking; where is the original house? Well, take a look at the project article and you'll be astounded by how original walls have been kept and showcased in this modern masterpiece!
Check out the article, here.
There are certain rooms in your house that really warrant an overhaul, if they have been left to languish before you purchased it and bathrooms are at the top of the list! We found some of the worst bathrooms, perhaps in the world, and showed you how they were beautifully transformed into contemporary havens. Don't believe us? Just check out what this floral nightmare became!
Didn't we tell you that the former picture became something utterly wonderful? Well here is the proof! If you think this is a one-off successful transformation, think again, as we included another four blooming bad bathrooms that became beautiful home spas, so take a look and get inspired for your home!
You can find the original article, here.
Bungalows aren't everyone's cup of tea, probably because they have a reputation for being boring as sin and this little property certainly didn't do anything to dispel that myth! Sturdy and traditional, there are strong bones to this home, but what it became, after an extensive modernization project, will shock you to the core!
We'll forgive you if you don't want to believe us that this is in fact the same home, but we can tell you that it really is! Totally transformed by a phenomenally talented architect, this daring design is a total one-off and offer so much inspiration for people who have no option but to plump for a single-story home!
See the transformation, here.
How on earth would anybody be able to look at this total ruin of a home and see potential for a stunning and unique home? We have no idea, but that's exactly what happened. So much more than a renovation project, this house was totally rebuilt and re-imagined. You won't believe it!
There's no denying that this newly restored facade is stunning, but it's the inside of this home that was an absolutely huge surprise! We haven't been able to stop thinking about the interior home, since we first stumbled upon it. We don't want to give the game away too much, so click the link below and experience the incredible design and construction skills for yourself!
Se the original project article, here.
For even more before and after inspiration, take a look at this article: Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!