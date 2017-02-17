5 of the best before and after projects!

We aren't ones for over-exaggeration, so when we tell you that we have brought together five of the absolute best before and after articles that we have ever written, we really do mean it and we have good reason for doing so as well! So many of you out there are on the precipice of taking on homes that need renovation, so before you call in your architect or interior designer, we want to know that we've given you a little motivation and inspiration! We're going to tease you a little bit, by showing you one before and one after picture from each project, but we're not super mean, so we are going to include the link to the original article too, so if you see something you like, you can investigate a little further! Let's take a look!