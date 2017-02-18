Your browser is out-of-date.

Proof that wood and white always look right!

ПРИТЯЖЕНИЕ ЦВЕТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
If you don't believe that wood and white can always look amazing together, prepare to eat those doubting words, as we are going to prove to you that they do, regardless of room, era or even size or space! Interior designers know that white and wood were made to be together, which is why they so often combine them to create beautiful, modern and yet homely spaces for their clients and we just know that once you take a look at these fantastic projects, you'll be keen to jump on the bandwagon too! Oh, and don't go thinking that white and wood is just for bathrooms, as you're not going to believe a few of these spaces!

1. Simply does it.

Townhouse Upper East Side, NY, Labo Design Studio Labo Design Studio House
You don't need to go overboard and try to have equal amounts of white and wood to get the benefit of the contrasting and complementary tones. You can simply have an all-white room, such as a bathroom, with one statement piece of wood storage furniture and the impact will be incredible!

2. Let nature in.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bathroom
How gorgeous is this lovely little bathroom? The fantastic inclusion of natural wood as the window frame, exposed roof beams and a pared back sink vanity unit looks amazing and adds so much warmth, without ever overshadowing the crisp modernity of the white walls. Lovely!

3. Vintage throwback.

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Country style bedroom
We see a lot of modern homes making great use of a few statement pieces of vintage furniture and when the walls are white and the furniture a rich, dark wood, then the impact is unbelievable! Darker items really help to emphasize the bright and fresh feeling of white on a large scale!

4. Blended beauty.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Wood generally nods towards traditional motifs and styling, whereas white is a staple of modernist or even minimalist homes, but they go together so well and even manage to blend eras seamlessly! Just look at this living room, which has a simultaneously retro and starkly modern feel it it! That's all thanks to the white and wood working together!

5. Keep to the classics.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Study/office
Now this really is a timeless way to combine white and wood! A stunning wooden floor and white cabinets meet and mingle together like old friends, creating a dialogue of classic and timeless interior design. Even a dark wooden blind looks extra special next to the white brick wall! Wow! Talk about a dream home office!

6. Underplay the connection.

ПРИТЯЖЕНИЕ ЦВЕТА, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Naturally, not everyone will have white walls, but you can still enjoy the interplay of white with wood, if you keep your ceiling bright and even if you paint up some wooden furniture directly, with white accents! As a joint force, white and wood just exude class and sophistication, which means that your interior will as well!

For more wooden inspiration, take a look at this article: 20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.

Are you planning to install some white and wood accents in your home?

No, Thanks