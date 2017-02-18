Divine duplex apartment kitchens

Do you know why duplex apartments are so wonderful? Because they allow for a regular-sized kitchen, as opposed to a small and pokey version that has to fit in around the rest of your living space! Because of this, there is more room and scope to create beautiful, eye-catching and really covetable spaces and we think that the kitchen planners in charge of each of the following projects were really at the top of their game! Every one of these lovely rooms is bright, airy, spacious and modern and frankly, we are seriously considering a total kitchen overhaul of our own, so we can recreate the same vibes! Let's take a look at these wonderful and functional spaces, to see if they inspire you to redesign your own!
It would have been so easy to block this corner off, as a standard enclosed room, but that would have minimized the usable space and made the kitchen feel so much smaller. By sticking to half-height walls, there is a far more sociable element to the room and just look at the white and wood accents together! Wow! It's the seeming simplicity of this space that really excites us!
Galley kitchens are great, as they put a long but narrow space to fantastic use. Here, we see a huge amount of storage, gleaming white surfaces and brushed steel appliances all combining to create a contemporary cooking haven that loses nothing for being a little narrow! We love the dividing wall that doesn't span the full width of the counter, as that adds a little more social potential.
Wow! This is such a huge kitchen that it has clearly been prioritized over living and dining spots, so we feel confident saying that this is the ideal spot for a keen amateur, or even professional, cook! The island is enormous and easy to use as a dining surface, thanks to the overhang, and there are so many cupboards in place! We have to admit that we are really enjoying the lovely industrial light fixtures too!
You can't deny that this is a kitchen with presence, can you? Taking full advantage of the duplex height, this is an airy and spacious room and the exposed bricks just look phenomenal. With a clever layout in place, every nuance of storage potential and dining space has been put to fantastic use and the built-in cupboards really get the most out of the already generous room proportions! That lighting is amazing too!
Just because you have a duplex apartment, that doesn't have to mean that you need to sacrifice a huge amount of space for the kitchen. If you prefer something petite, neat and easy to maintain, let this marvelously modern and bijou space be your inspiration! Brushed steel appliances add in some fabulous modern motifs and elegant white cabinets simply disappear into the all-white walls! Wow!
