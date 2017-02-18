Divine duplex apartment kitchens

Just because you have a duplex apartment, that doesn't have to mean that you need to sacrifice a huge amount of space for the kitchen. If you prefer something petite, neat and easy to maintain, let this marvelously modern and bijou space be your inspiration! Brushed steel appliances add in some fabulous modern motifs and elegant white cabinets simply disappear into the all-white walls! Wow!

