5 modern mansions that offer luxury on a whole new level!

We've found a firm of architects that are bringing new levels of luxury living to New York and surrounding areas, so we just had to show you five of their most incredible projects, which we think are tantamount to being modern mansions! Even the smaller projects are gargantuan for New York and once you see some of the inner details, you'll be blown away, just like we are! We know that these might be considered dream homes for a lot of people, but what's life without a little fantasy and ambition? If you love the idea of a renovated Brownstone or a new-build in the country, come take a look at these amazingly inspirational homes!
Called Dune House, this impressive 15,000 square feet beach house is absolutely amazing and offers as much in terms of style and luxury as it does size! A pretty and classic design, the house itself is supported by a beautifully landscaped garden and can we take a moment to appreciate that swimming pool? Just incredible! No wonder there is a large first floor terrace in place; you wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to look at it!
Take a look inside this charming beach house and the scale, brightness and contemporary vibes will just stagger you! Looking every inch the perfect home for a movie star, the dual staircase and sunken spotlights here speak of elegant, timeless finishes and an appreciation of the generous proportions! Wow!
Montauk House is the product of a renovation of 1960s home, with a front portion added in for good measure and the result is as far form being a simple home in the country as it's possible to be! The sharp and modern lines are so funky that you can't help but stare, but add in a phenomenal deck, a sleek swimming pool and perimeter terrace, top and bottom, and you have a magnificent home! The contrasting cladding looks great too!
We just knew that this would be a fabulously open-plan space inside and it is! The scale of this living area is more than impressive, it's overwhelming, and we are really enjoying the large furniture items in place. With glazing everywhere, the vibe here is light and cozy and just look at the views out! You could really get away from everything here!
Technically, this can't be a mansion, as it is a Soho Penthouse of only 2,400 square feet, but in New York real estate terms, that is a giant property, so we are including it! Not only has this lovely loft been converted and renovated, it was actually made larger and had a beautiful roof terrace added as well, just for good measure! If we had a few million dollars to spare, we would be hard-pressed not to splash out on this amazing home!
Modern and industrial, the interior scheme here is utterly beguiling. Perfectly polished dark wood floors meet bright white walls with ease and with huge windows letting in a gargantuan amount of natural light, this is a spacious, airy and vibrant home. The open plan living area here just fills us with joy and we are so taken with the exposed roof structures!
We know what you're thinking and we agree; this is a ravishing home! Having undergone an extension and renovations, this historic 1860 four-story terrace wasn't simply brought back to its former glory, it was actually improved and enlarged as well! A two-story rear extension and garden landscaping project was completed in order to add valuable extra space to this charming and iconic building and it looks so different from the back!
We did warn you that the rear of this home was exceptionally different to the front! An enormous home, organized over four levels, the rear extension has added a huge amount of extra room, which is vital for any growing family. The color-matched cladding is a triumph and we'd love to investigate this home a little more in the future!
Wow! This brand new 4,800 square foot home was designed and built specifically for an artist and Broadway producer, and can't you just tell? There is such a retro meets modern vibe that brings classic Hollywood and contemporary luxury together into one perfect home here and we love the generous proportions and sociable elements, such as the alfresco dining terrace and delightful swimming pool. The monochrome exterior is something else too!
naturally, there is a large and luxurious light-filled home art studio here. Why wouldn't there be? A great way to personalize the build and ensure that everything the residents love is catered for, this studio is fabulous and makes us wonder if there is a secret cinema room somewhere as well! Talk about luxury and fabulous living!
All of these homes are amazing, but if you haven't had enough luxury home inspiration just yet, take a look at this article: A beautifully renovated and spacious villa from the 20s.