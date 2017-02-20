A stunning New York apartment with ideas to copy

Most of us, at some point or another, have secretly wished to be in New York City, one of the most impressive cities worldwide. NYC boasts of some of the most spectacular homes. From single family homes to huge bungalows, modular apartments to tiny studios, there are homes for every budget, in every nook & cranny of the Big Apple. NYC, home to the five boroughs, receives millions of footfalls from across the globe every year and many of them make it their home forever.

Today homify takes you around this beautiful dwelling created by Brooklyn based architects SA-DA ARCHITECTURE. Featuring rich hardwoods throughout the home, this warm modern abode is replete with lavish details to die for. Have a look at this contemporary hub of deluxe homey details and get inspired!