A stunning New York apartment with ideas to copy

Most of us, at some point or another, have secretly wished to be in New York City, one of the most impressive cities worldwide. NYC boasts of some of the most spectacular homes. From single family homes to huge bungalows, modular apartments to tiny studios, there are homes for every budget, in every nook & cranny of the Big Apple. NYC, home to the five boroughs, receives millions of footfalls from across the globe every year and many of them make it their home forever.
Today homify takes you around this beautiful dwelling created by Brooklyn based architects SA-DA ARCHITECTURE. Featuring rich hardwoods throughout the home, this warm modern abode is replete with lavish details to die for. Have a look at this contemporary hub of deluxe homey details and get inspired!
Oodles of inviting warmth resonates through this space from the vaulted wooden ceilings to the hardwood floors. This commodious living room has been done up in a minimalist design but many singular art pieces adorn the living room space throughout. A delightful change from the traditional brick or marble fireplaces, the elegant ceramic fireplace makes the living room feel even more comfy. The white & grey bookshelf in the back has an appealing mix of open & closed shelving to make this area appear gracefully organized without imparting a cluttered look. The pleasantly lit platform atop the closed cabinetry houses ornamental plant relief and the beautifully decked up wall behind it simply enhances the visual bonus.
The amazing open floor plan tastefully incorporates the lounge, kitchen, and dining room into a seamless roomy space that offers a modish & snug ambiance. The dining area accommodates 8 and the dining set bears chairs with comfortable leather seats. Did you see the dazzling candelabra chandelier over the dining table? The linear kitchen just behind the dining area is well equipped, with ample storage space and the noble accents of wood. The two large windows let in plenty of natural light into this open floor layout and make this dwelling feel brighter & more open. Emergence of industrial style of interiors led to people embracing more functional pieces into living spaces and the black metal design in this image aptly exemplifies the same.
This floor to ceiling metallic grid serves as a partition separating the modern living room, particularly the dining space, from the other interior spaces along the inner corridor. It could be considered somewhat as an element lending a bit of privacy as you relish sumptuous delicacies.
Leading upstairs from the living room, this remarkable solid stairway in wood with metallic rails presents an elegantly sturdy picture. The striking contrast between the soft wood & simplistic gray tones imparts a stylish charm. Flanked on the wall side by the built-in bookshelf, this staircase offers cozy seats for you to settle down with your favorite read as you sip a piping hot cuppa.
Moving upstairs, this kids’ bedroom is full of raw woody winsomeness. Buzzing with creative flamboyance, this spacious room has been beautifully decked up in modernity without making it look overcrowded or tacky. Two large skylights let plenty of light to pour inside during daytime. The warmth of the rich woody details of the room extends a tempting invite. From board games to an electric keyboard, a small reading corner filled with books & a peppy red couch, and a jazzily lit alcove housing a dark wood credenza & lots of toys, this room has absolutely everything your child could want. Look at the original piece of lighting hanging from the ceiling beams! This room is ideal for a creative child who can stay put here for hours together and unleash his/ her imagination.
In this modern bedroom, the no-frills sophistication of wood & white takes over. Big windows allow natural light to bathe the interior of this bedroom. Uncomplicated furnishings and sober decor convey subtle suggestions of finessed simplicity. Similar to that in the kids’ bedroom, the hanging light in the middle is an interesting feature.