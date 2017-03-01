Your browser is out-of-date.

Holidaying just got even better with this surf cabin

Genista Jurgens
UNI studios, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Imagine the summer holiday that you have always wanted to have, and now imagine the ideal home that you would want to spend that dream holiday in. We bet you would come up with a place that looks a bit like this surf cabin. Built by architects MAYER & SELDERS ARQUITECTURA, this two story home is nestled on the coast of the tropical island Madeira, just outside the small rural village of Jardim do Mar. 

The location, positioning and layout of this home were all focused around maximizing the stunning, NW views along the ocean and towering 1312 feet high cliffs and is constructed from natural wood and integrated into existing basalt stone walls. It's small barn shape and gabled roof complement the neighboring structures that are typical of this rural region. 

This is a surf cabin that has style, a touch of grandeur and a whole lot of rustic charm, and is ready to show itself off to us. So let's take a closer look!   

The view from the top.

Ocean View_Mezzanine
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Ocean View_Mezzanine

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Thanks to the full length windows and high ceilings of the top level, those breathtaking views are unbeatable. The intimate space on the mezzanine level reserved for the bedroom makes sleeping here a thoroughly enjoyable time. 

Solid as a rock.

UNI studios, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

UNI studios

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Not wanting to completely destroy the character of the terraced farming landscape, the architects actually built into the existing rock, even leaving an exposed rock wall in the bathroom, complete with live moss and plants growing over it.  

Blending in.

Exterior
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Exterior

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

And by building up, in multiple levels, the design team also made the house fit seamlessly into the rocky terraces. The bottom level is primarily an open plan living space, while the upstairs level consists of a kitchen, and stairs leading to the attic bedroom. 

Garden of the sea.

Exterior
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Exterior

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

As the nearby village's name literally translates to 'Garden of the Sea', you can understand why the property has a huge space reserved for it's very own garden. Hardy plants that can withstand high winds take their place in raised soil beds and are edged with some of the surrounding rocks, keeping the garden looking natural and easy to maintain. 

Location, location, location.

Exterior Ocean View
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Exterior Ocean View

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Obviously the star attraction of this property is the location, and to appreciate it fully, the front of the house consists mostly of windows. The million dollar views can be enjoyed from all three different levels, even while in bed. 

Where the sky meets the sea.

Infinity Pool
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Infinity Pool

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

The pool, that was added at a later stage is constructed from two circles and is situated at the very front of the property, making it the ideal place to spend the long hot days that are so common on this Portuguese island. 

Close quarters.

Kitchen Mezzanine
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Kitchen Mezzanine

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Below the mezzanine level, we have the cooking and eating space. To keep the rest of the level free, the kitchen sink has been condensed into the one piece of furniture that also includes a cupboard, the staircase and bench space for dining.

Connecting the outdoors and indoors.

Living Room_Ocean View
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Living Room_Ocean View

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Access from this kitchen space out onto the garden is made easy thanks to the large glass ranch sliding that extends across the front wall. It's never been easier to have a herb garden right on your doorstep! 

Au natural.

UNI studios, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

UNI studios

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

By leaving the basalt stones uncovered, and building the bathroom around them, they become a unique, beautiful feature of the bathroom. And by inserting the window right next to the stone wall, only increases their effect to really make guests think they are bathing in nature. 

Hard-wearing wood.

Living Room
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Living Room

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Back on the bottom level, the layout is kept simple and flowing. The floors are constructed from hard wearing wood that can withstand full sun and any salt that may accumulate on them. 

Finding the shade.

Living Room Ocean View
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Living Room Ocean View

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

And the glass in the windows is tinted slightly to make the harsh light of Madeira that much more bearable while inside. Curtains or blinds can be forgotten about in this house—it's all about keeping the views clear to appreciate and enjoy them as much as possible. And why wouldn't you?!

If you love the island lifestyle, then take a look around this tropical villa, that is not only beautiful, but also eco-friendly.

Where would your dream holiday be? 

