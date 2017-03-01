Holidaying just got even better with this surf cabin

Imagine the summer holiday that you have always wanted to have, and now imagine the ideal home that you would want to spend that dream holiday in. We bet you would come up with a place that looks a bit like this surf cabin. Built by architects MAYER & SELDERS ARQUITECTURA, this two story home is nestled on the coast of the tropical island Madeira, just outside the small rural village of Jardim do Mar.

The location, positioning and layout of this home were all focused around maximizing the stunning, NW views along the ocean and towering 1312 feet high cliffs and is constructed from natural wood and integrated into existing basalt stone walls. It's small barn shape and gabled roof complement the neighboring structures that are typical of this rural region.

This is a surf cabin that has style, a touch of grandeur and a whole lot of rustic charm, and is ready to show itself off to us. So let's take a closer look!