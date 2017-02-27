Breaking new ground with a brand new patio space

This backyard renovation project saw a dilapidated space turn into an inviting paved corner complete with a covered seating area, space for a barbecue, and two impressive water features.
By cleaning up an unused corner of the garden, turning over the soil and envisioning an alternative use, the architects at DANIEL TEYECHEA, ARQUITECTURA & CONSTRUCCION were able to add a feature to this property that is as stylish and elegant as the rest of it. Let's take a closer look at all of the incredible features of this new courtyard.
A little bit of elbow grease was needed to create a workable space in this backyard, but luckily it wasn't an impossible task. By marking out the space and leveling off the soil, this patch of land was ready to be built on.
Using the existing brickwork as a base to build the new structure on, the design team erected a seriously stylish covered space. With it's high ceilings and thick walls, this is the ideal place to have relaxed dinner, sheltered from the elements, but still open enough to enjoy the outdoors.
With it's white walls, exposed wooden rafters, custom-built work benches and designer furniture, the covered seating area with in-built barbecue is a comfortable getaway from it all.
The old fashioned chandelier hanging in the middle of the room adds an extra bit of elegance, while keeping it cozy at nighttime thanks to the candlelight.
Concrete plays an important part by not only giving the outdoor dining room strength, but also by forming the surrounding garden beds and keeping all edges tidy and contained.
Next to the seating area, a large water feature has been built to add to the peaceful view of the garden. Constructed from dark, cut stone, this water pillar is dramatic at day time in contrast to the white walls, and thanks to the directional spotlights, even more so at nighttime.
Low lying terraces lined with stones sit at the foot of the water feature to amplify the sound of flowing water and to make sure it the tall pillar is integrated into the rest of the garden.
To complement the geometrical design of the terraced water feature, paving stones have been laid around the lawn, connecting the patio with the main house.
As the sun goes down, the beauty of the space really starts to shine—the strong, architectural shapes of that front pillar standing out even more than during the day. Notice also the repetition of it's form in the cupboard behind.
And on closer inspection, the tall concreted pillar reveals it's best kept secret: that it is actually a second water feature.
With angled glass panels bolted onto the inside of the structure, water lazily trickles down from top to bottom, adding to the relaxed atmosphere of the entire patio. What an absolutely delightful space, and needless to say, a huge improvement on what was here before the build!
