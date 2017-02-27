Breaking new ground with a brand new patio space

This backyard renovation project saw a dilapidated space turn into an inviting paved corner complete with a covered seating area, space for a barbecue, and two impressive water features.

By cleaning up an unused corner of the garden, turning over the soil and envisioning an alternative use, the architects at DANIEL TEYECHEA, ARQUITECTURA & CONSTRUCCION were able to add a feature to this property that is as stylish and elegant as the rest of it. Let's take a closer look at all of the incredible features of this new courtyard.