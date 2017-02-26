Making your home pop using colors!

It's difficult to do bright color in small spaces (or any for that matter), but this luxurious home decorated by interior architects ДИЗАЙН СТУДИЯ АЛЁНЫ ЧЕКАЛИНОЙ does it perfectly. From rich creams, forest green and olive together in the living room, to bright yellow, white and black in the kitchen, this is a vibrant and confident home that is serious about the effect of color.

We hope you enjoy taking a look around this property, and are inspired to try out some big, bold and beautiful tones yourself.