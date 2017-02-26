Making your home pop using colors!

It's difficult to do bright color in small spaces (or any for that matter), but this luxurious home decorated by interior architects ДИЗАЙН СТУДИЯ АЛЁНЫ ЧЕКАЛИНОЙ does it perfectly. From rich creams, forest green and olive together in the living room, to bright yellow, white and black in the kitchen, this is a vibrant and confident home that is serious about the effect of color.
We hope you enjoy taking a look around this property, and are inspired to try out some big, bold and beautiful tones yourself.
Together with the pale wooden flooring, olive colored walls, and warm lighting, this living room is stylish and down to earth. The large wooden television cabinet built entirely from wood, the computer desk and the shelving provide just enough contrast to the white coffee table, the cream sofa and the mocha colored chairs.
Another key to getting the balance of colors and strong tones right are the white net curtains, the white ceiling and the white furniture. Using neutrals along with colors is the key to good design, and we will see it often in this home.
A dramatic entrance and hallway is created with walls of white marble, dark polished ceramic floor tiles and a row of lighting running around the top of the walls. Artworks are framed with dark mahogany wood to provide a striking contrast, and touches of gold is added for that deluxe feel.
Just like a delicious breakfast, a good kitchen features a lot of egg yolk yellow. This one uses a striking combination of canary yellow, rich caramel, warm wood and textured white to make the dining area of the kitchen vibrant, positive and enjoyable.
The same type of lighting we saw in the hallway is used as a feature again in the kitchen, this time incorporating some yellow from the shaped cupboards into the ceiling.
The reflective surfaces of the tiles and the cupboards bounce the natural light around the room and add to the illusion of this room being bigger than it actually it is.
The master bedroom is another room that makes the most of textured surfaces and subtle changes in color. The wardrobe doors have the same pattern as the floor in the living room, tying the house together and looks double as effective thanks to the symmetrical layout.
In the guest bedroom, different intensities of rose pink have been used to create a romantic look, complete with a flower mural on one wall and impressive curtains on another. You don't often think of pink being suited to a bedroom, but here it not only works, but looks sumptuous and indulgent.
The flower mural is continued on through into the hallway and combined with the dramatic lighting we've seen in earlier rooms. The dark brown has been picked out of the mural and carried on into the pieces of furniture—the desk, the chair legs and the bookshelf in the corner, too keep this space from being sickly sweet.
