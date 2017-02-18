Classic and stylish: an apartment with something to say

Today we will show you a wonderful apartment of 970 ft² located in Warsaw, Poland. The charm of this apartment lies in the classic and stylish design which not only makes the space appear bigger than it is, but also ensures that there is an air of elegance around every turn.
What's not to love about this gem, come and take a look!
The kitchen, all white with smooth surfaces, appears almost camouflaged within the wall. Being an open plan design, this is a good option as it keeps the environment visually clean. The blue, an unexpected tone, brings color and coziness with the wooden flooring. The Eames Plastic Side Chair chairs designed by Charles & Ray Eames in 1950, and the beautiful hanging lamps signed by Tom Dixon are all wonderful touches to create a trendy but classic feel.
The kitchen opens up to the fining room which opens up to the living room. The color palette utilizes pastel shades like blue to go along with the monochrome black and white of the overall design.
The kitchen is deeply minimalist in that the area is clean and accessible from all sides. The choice of white for the furniture, walls and the ceiling are a smart choice which bring a touch of brilliance and elegance. The back splash is a welcome divider between the white wall and white cupboards, whilst the black refrigerator and stainless steel accents boast a harmonizing finish.
As we mentioned, the dining area opens onto the living room which is social, large and bright. The modern sofa, rug and the coffee table with wheels are all part of this refreshing and trendy design!
The striking style is undoubtedly minimalist with its simple lines, light colors, luxury materials, design pieces and lots of natural light. Just walking through this hallway would feel effortless.
The bathroom is more than you can imagine, modern, bright and light in which white and grey prevail, the wood is responsible for making the environment feel more welcoming.
If you are looking for some inspiration on luxury bathrooms, take a look at this article!