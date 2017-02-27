Come fall in love with this stunning and cozy home

Stylish, quirky, cozy, this house is what dreams are made of! Rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin, this residence combines beautiful furniture with luxurious textiles and creative designs for a look that makes a lasting impression. Wood, glass and tiles of different types and in various colors infuse visual interest into this abode. Everything appears sleek, trendy, functional yet very aesthetic. Spaces have been divided and planned in an innovative manner to make every nook and cranny count.