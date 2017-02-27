Your browser is out-of-date.

Come fall in love with this stunning and cozy home

Justwords Justwords
СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style dining room
Stylish, quirky, cozy, this house is what dreams are made of! Rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin, this residence combines beautiful furniture with luxurious textiles and creative designs for a look that makes a lasting impression. Wood, glass and tiles of different types and in various colors infuse visual interest into this abode. Everything appears sleek, trendy, functional yet very aesthetic. Spaces have been divided and planned in an innovative manner to make every nook and cranny count.

Rich and artistic living.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Rich browns, soothing whites, elegant grays and light wooden hues make the living space gorgeous and warm. The brilliant blue feature wall, lamps shaped like our solar system, scenic paintings and the faux fur rug add character and spice here.

Brilliant addition.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

The half wall separating the living from the rest of the home has been clad in small square white tiles for an industrial chic look. We love how the fashionable fireplace has been accommodated by this wall along with some wooden shelves for displaying collectibles.

Designer kitchen.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style dining room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Protected from plain view by a sleek glass brick wall, the open kitchen with its black and white floor tiles and smooth cabinets looks stunning. The bold red and wooden highchairs surrounding the glossy breakfast counter look very stylish too.

Creativity.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Bang opposite the kitchen is the uniquely designed wood and glass staircase leading upstairs. Large white tiles make a very chic backdrop for this structure, while the space between the staircase and fireplace wall has been ingeniously used to store wooden logs.

Casual and soothing.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Media room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

The informal living space upstairs is a pretty and relaxing mix of wood, light grey and other earthy tones. Comfy seating paired with unique artworks and a beautiful wooden shelf for wine bottles makes this area truly refreshing.

Playful touches.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Wine cellar
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

It is inspiring how the wall at the other end has been painted with chalkboard paint so that funny quotes and quirky messages can be written all over it. The creative bar counter is actually a long aquarium shining under modish white pendant lights.

New age study.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Study/office
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

White, grey, and wooden, this spacious study features geometrically inspired artworks and a sleek study station for a look that oozes personality. The telescope is a whimsical touch.

Restful spot.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Study/office
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

The soft beige couch on the other side of the home office promises relaxation when you are tired and need a nap.

Regal bedroom.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style bedroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Gorgeous yet sober shades of purple and grey make this large bedroom a sight to behold. The luxurious bed, stunning dressing unit, classy mirror and sheer drapes can transport you to a dream world in seconds! Hints of black appear here and there for a bold appeal.

Inviting bathroom.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

It is noteworthy how a sleek glass brick wall delicately separates the sink area from the WC. The tasteful mix of white and grey, fashionable fixtures, powerful lighting and simple but classy storage hacks make this bathroom very welcoming.

Bather’s bliss.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

A uniquely curvy tub offers endless bathing pleasure in the bathroom you just saw. The wall-mounted white cabinet to the left comes with a creative open shelf too, for easily organizing toiletries.

Simple yet wow!

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style bathroom
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Here’s another bathroom which has made use of simple lines and soothing colors to create a very rejuvenating environment. Modern sanitary wares and a long sink counter make it a very convenient space, while wicker baskets occupy the space under the counter to hold things which are not regularly required.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

