Come fall in love with this stunning and cozy home

Stylish, quirky, cozy, this house is what dreams are made of! Rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin, this residence combines beautiful furniture with luxurious textiles and creative designs for a look that makes a lasting impression. Wood, glass and tiles of different types and in various colors infuse visual interest into this abode. Everything appears sleek, trendy, functional yet very aesthetic. Spaces have been divided and planned in an innovative manner to make every nook and cranny count.
Rich browns, soothing whites, elegant grays and light wooden hues make the living space gorgeous and warm. The brilliant blue feature wall, lamps shaped like our solar system, scenic paintings and the faux fur rug add character and spice here.
The half wall separating the living from the rest of the home has been clad in small square white tiles for an industrial chic look. We love how the fashionable fireplace has been accommodated by this wall along with some wooden shelves for displaying collectibles.
Protected from plain view by a sleek glass brick wall, the open kitchen with its black and white floor tiles and smooth cabinets looks stunning. The bold red and wooden highchairs surrounding the glossy breakfast counter look very stylish too.
Bang opposite the kitchen is the uniquely designed wood and glass staircase leading upstairs. Large white tiles make a very chic backdrop for this structure, while the space between the staircase and fireplace wall has been ingeniously used to store wooden logs.
The informal living space upstairs is a pretty and relaxing mix of wood, light grey and other earthy tones. Comfy seating paired with unique artworks and a beautiful wooden shelf for wine bottles makes this area truly refreshing.
It is inspiring how the wall at the other end has been painted with chalkboard paint so that funny quotes and quirky messages can be written all over it. The creative bar counter is actually a long aquarium shining under modish white pendant lights.
White, grey, and wooden, this spacious study features geometrically inspired artworks and a sleek study station for a look that oozes personality. The telescope is a whimsical touch.
The soft beige couch on the other side of the home office promises relaxation when you are tired and need a nap.
Gorgeous yet sober shades of purple and grey make this large bedroom a sight to behold. The luxurious bed, stunning dressing unit, classy mirror and sheer drapes can transport you to a dream world in seconds! Hints of black appear here and there for a bold appeal.
It is noteworthy how a sleek glass brick wall delicately separates the sink area from the WC. The tasteful mix of white and grey, fashionable fixtures, powerful lighting and simple but classy storage hacks make this bathroom very welcoming.
A uniquely curvy tub offers endless bathing pleasure in the bathroom you just saw. The wall-mounted white cabinet to the left comes with a creative open shelf too, for easily organizing toiletries.
Here’s another bathroom which has made use of simple lines and soothing colors to create a very rejuvenating environment. Modern sanitary wares and a long sink counter make it a very convenient space, while wicker baskets occupy the space under the counter to hold things which are not regularly required.
