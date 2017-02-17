Horizontal home with views of the lake

Simplicity is key when it comes to this home. Situated on a private spot surrounded by nature with a view of the lake, this home is perfect as a weekend getaway spot or even a home away from home! Built using sturdy materials such as stone, concrete, glass and aluminium, the home has a recycled-feel to it, and yet the glass which is predominantly used for the front of the home is chosen to not only let light into the home, but to also provide an unrestricted view of the lake.
Let's take a look at this horizontal wonder.
The home builders have perfectly positioned this home to have an uninterrupted view of the lake. It is accessible via the side as well as the back which faces the natural country-landscape.
The lake is vast and expansive providing a perfect swimming spot for the occupants of the home. There is no doubt that the environment is soothing and when coupled with a home which enjoys the unspoiled views of nature, the result is charming.
From this angle, we can see that glass is the predominant material that has been used for the construction of the front of the home. The weekender is not overly large, yet it provides the perfect amount of room for a family or a group of guests to enjoy a weekend by the lake.
Equipped with a wooden deck that wraps around the front of the home, there is enough room for sheer enjoyment. The stainless steel staircase leads gently into the water, whilst the deck chairs and outdoor furniture create a wonderful ambiance for entertaining. For more outside furniture ideas, be sure to check out this article!
A BBQ are has been mapped out on the corner of the deck and the glass reflects the surface of the lake making the spot perfect for enjoying the sunrise and sunset. We can also see from this angle that there is a generous amount of space indoors with a well-integrated indoor/outdoor design.