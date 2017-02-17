Horizontal home with views of the lake

Simplicity is key when it comes to this home. Situated on a private spot surrounded by nature with a view of the lake, this home is perfect as a weekend getaway spot or even a home away from home! Built using sturdy materials such as stone, concrete, glass and aluminium, the home has a recycled-feel to it, and yet the glass which is predominantly used for the front of the home is chosen to not only let light into the home, but to also provide an unrestricted view of the lake.

Let's take a look at this horizontal wonder.